LINEBACKER

C.J. Mosley is ageing like a fine, hard-hitting wine in the middle of the Jets defense with his second season of 158-plus tackles at an average of 9.9 stops/game. Quincy Williams enjoyed his second straight year of leading the unit in tackles behind the line, while Kwon Alexander applied his impactful tackling style and knowledge of the scheme from his 1.5 seasons on Saleh's 49ers defense. Both Williams and Alexander can sign elsewhere beginning next week.

Bobby Wagner (Rams) — Wagner, who turns 33 in June, had his eight-season postseason awards streak as a Seahawk snapped in his first year in L.A., but not by much — he was named All-Pro second team after his carer-high six sacks and his seventh straight seventh straight season of 130-plus tackles. Some team will want to fit him into their scheme.

Lavonte David (Buccaneers) — David, despite already turning 33 this year, is the top 'backer in free agency according to Pro Football Focus. His 11-year Tampa Bay totals say a lot about the player some team will be signing: 1,346 tackles, 29 sacks, 143 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions and 59 passes defensed.

Tremaine Edmunds (Bills) and David Long (Titans) — For a younger 'backer model, teams can kick the tires on Edmunds, 25, and Long, 26. Edmunds has been a tackling machine with pass-coverage skills in his five Buffalo seasons, although in the '22 playoffs he was up (in the win over Miami) and down (in the loss to Cincinnati). Long is a strong penetrator and run-stop tackler, but don't look for a lot in the pass rush — he had zero sacks in four Tennessee seasons.

SECONDARY

Never say never, but the Jets appear set in the back end with Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowler and All-Pro first-teamer Sauce Gardner and PB alternate D.J. Reed on the corners, Michael Carter II in the slot, and Jordan Whitehead at one safety with a current question mark at the other safety. Lamarcus Joyner can become a UFA and the Jets just reportedly agreed to a trade for veteran Chuck Clark from the Ravens. Sauce, of course, led the NFL in PDs but the entire unit needs to secure more interceptions.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles) — Gardner, who spent one season with Philadelphia after three with New Orleans, isn't huge (5-11, 210) and injuries have cost him 10 games the past two seasons. But in his 12 Eagles RS games he tied for the NFL lead with six picks and posted career highs of 67 total tackles and 61 solos.

CB James Bradberry (Eagles) — We know Bradberry's a stand-up guy since he didn't alibi that controversial late defensive-holding call that cost the Birds a shot at an overtime Super Bowl win. But he's also really good at getting hands on the leather. His 99 PDs are the most by any NFL defender in the past seven seasons, and his 18 INTs aren't bad either. He turns 30 in August.