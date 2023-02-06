Former RB Thomas Jones: 'My Time With the Jets Was So Great'

It was a different story in 2008 after the Jets acquired quarterback Brett Favre from Green Bay and embarked on a 9-7 season with Jones running for 1,312 yards (4.8 per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns, landing him a spot in the Pro Bowl. For the native of Big Stone Gap, VA, perhaps the Jets' most intense rivalry was new for him and a game against the Patriots at Foxborough remains one of his indelible NFL memories.

"Remember, I played in six different (divisions)," he said. "My first two years Arizona was still in the NFC East, then in 2002 switched to the NFC West. I was traded to Tampa Bay in the NFC South, then Chicago in the NFC North. Then the Jets in the AFC East and [two final seasons] with Kansas City in the AFC West. There are different rivalries you have to get used to.

"After that first game against New England ["Spygate" in 2007], I developed a hatred for the Patriots."

The 2008 season took Jones and the Jets to New England sporting a 6-3 record after three straight wins.

"That game was big," Jones said, referring to the 34-31 overtime win in which he rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries and a TD. "I remember sitting in the locker room after the game, emotionally and physically drained. I was in tears. I couldn't even move. I remember Jerricho Cotchery coming over to my locker and I was crying. I had nothing left. That moment to me was important in my career. It was my biggest moment as a Jet."

He followed that season with his most productive of his NFL career, rushing for 1,402 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns, a season that was highlighted by his 210 yards -- a franchise record at the time -- on 22 carries in an OT loss to Buffalo. That mark stood until 2018 when Isaiah Crowell had 219 on 15 carries vs. Denver.

"That year was a running back's dream," he said. "To have a great defense to get the ball back, have a great offensive line, great fullback [Tony Richardson] and a young quarterback [Mark Sanchez] learning on the go. But that still puts a lot of the onus on you as a running back to produce. But any running back wants to be in that situation, 25-30 carries in a game. That's why you're in the NFL.

"That year was probably the most fun I've had. I was 31 and felt like I had finally earned the right to be the guy. That season was the first I felt I was able to get the majority of the carries and have the weight of offense on my shoulders."

The Jets went to the playoffs, defeated Cincinnati and San Diego before losing to Indianapolis in the AFC title game, the first of consecutive losses one step from the Super Bowl. Jones signed with Kansas City in free agency and ended his NFL career after two more seasons. But life after the NFL has proved to be interesting, challenging and fruitful for the football player turned actor now known as Thomas Q. Jones -- the Q standing for his middle name of Quinn.

"It was difficult once I stopped playing," he said. "What do I do now? Even though I'm interested in so many other things I still had to find something I was passionate about. I was happy to fall into acting, it's not something I ever dreamed of doing. It helped me in so many ways. It helped me change my mindset as this over aggressive football player that sometimes didn't know how to turn that off to a more open-minded, more patient, more understanding person that can contribute to society outside an NFL locker room."

In addition to his production company, Major Entertainment Films, and a tech company that designed a mobile app, Castar for casting talent, Jones has appeared in films ("Straight Outta Compton") and on TV (cast as Comanche in "Luke Cage" and on shows like "Bosch," the lead character on "Johnson" on Amazon Prime and a football-themed series "Life After," also on Amazon Prime).