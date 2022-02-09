Former Jets QB Richard Todd: Senior Bowl 'Means a Lot to Me'

Richard Todd took a trip down memory lane last week, and he didn't have to travel far from his home in Mobile, AL, to get to that fabled football thoroughfare.

"Oh, it's really neat," Todd told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen about the honor of serving as a gameday captain for Saturday's Senior Bowl, not to mention the game parade's grand marshal. "Angus Cooper is the chairman of the Senior Bowl. He and I are good friends. I guess he thought I'd be the only one to come down in the cold weather and do it.

"But I'm happy to do it. This game means a lot to me. When I played in 1976, I was supposed to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round as an athlete. And I came down here and had a really good ballgame and ended up going in the first round."

And going to the Jets, of course, in the first round of the draft. How did Todd elevate his draft stock so rapidly? In large part through a strong Senior Bowl showing on Jan. 11, 1976. Todd's South team lost to the North, 42-35, but Todd, who came in as Alabama's infrequently passing Wishbone quarterback, displayed a big arm that day. He completed 12 passes on 23 attempts, with the completions accounting for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

"We threw the ball like six times a game my senior year at Alabama, so this was totally different," he said. "I remember we had guys like Steve Largent — you could tell he was going to be a great player. And we had Mike Barber and Bubba Bean. The first pass I threw was a little 5-yard pass to Bubba and he went 80 yards for a touchdown. That's pretty good for your stats."