For Several Reasons, Jamal Adams Has a Monster Game vs. Giants

It won't rival Babe Ruth's called shot in the 1932 World Series, but certain fans who wear green and white (or black) or red, white and blue will remember that Adams told head coach Adam Gase and teammates on the sideline that he was going to do just what he did.

"Yeah, I did. I told him I'm going to make the turnover, it's going to be special," Adams said. "Obviously, that's just my mindset, that's how I go out every Sunday, Monday, whatever it is. I'm trying to be the best in the field, trying to be the best in the league, whatever it is, and I just hold myself [in] that high regard."

"I just saw him in the end zone and I said, well, I guess he was right," Gase said. "He was doing what he always does. He gives you everything he has from the start to the end. It was great to see him impact the game the way he did, especially coming out of the first half."

The first half gave a taste of what Jamal had in store in the second. On the Giants' first series of the game, Adams forced his first Jones fumble of the day, a true stripsack that bounced loose before RB Saquon Barkley saved it for the visitors at their own 8.

That's two stripsacks in one game by a Jets DB. When's the last time that happened? The last Jet to do it was CB Drew Coleman, who relieved Ben Roethlisberger of the ball twice in the 2010 regular-season win at Pittsburgh. The last to do it at home? It's possible Adams is the first, since no DB got two strips in a game, officially after 1982 or unofficially from 1963-81 when sacks and strips were sometimes hard to discern from play-by-plays.

Adams is also tied for the most sacks, strips aside, by a DB in Jets franchise history at 2.0. One more and he would've tied the league mark.