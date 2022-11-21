For Jets, 7-3 Would've Been Nice but 6-4 'Doesn't Affect Who We Are'

Two chat themes seemed predominant in the Jets' Gillette Stadium locker room late Sunday afternoon.

One one was dismay over the way the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots ended, on Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt-return touchdown with five seconds to play.

"I'm in disbelief," said CB D.J. Reed.

But the other wavelength was win or lose, it didn't make a whole lot of difference.

"It was a tough loss, that's for sure," LB C.J. Mosley said. "But it's not the end of the world. We have a chance to go out there next week and try to put our best foot forward and be great as a team. So that's what we're looking forward to."

"Our life revolves around this, and of course it's frustrating," WR/KR Braxton Berrios said. "It would be ridiculous to say that it's not. But at the end of the day, any loss is supposed to be frustrating. Obviously all credit to them. We were in a dogfight, and they made one more play than we did, and that's reflected in the score. It is what it is, we'll go back tomorrow and figure out what we can get better at, and Tuesday off and Wednesday will be a new week."