First Look: Jets vs. Raiders

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:00 AM
The Jets will host the Raiders, coached by Jon Gruden, who has a 111-105 record in the regular season, in Week 13. Below is a first look at Jets-Raiders.

2020 Season
6-5 overall, 2nd in AFC West
Passing leader: Derek Carr (69.3%, 2,646 yards, 19 TD, 4 INT)
Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs (206 carries, 782 yards, 3.8 avg, 9 TD)
Receiving leader: TE Darren Waller (44 receptions, 523 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Nick Kwiatkowski (70)
Interceptions leader: S Jeff Heath (3)
Sacks leader: DE Maxx Crosby (6)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 17 (357.9 yds/g)
Rushing: 8 (125.6 yds/g)
Passing: 19 (232.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 3 (49.3%)
Scoring: T-13 (26.5 pts/g)
Giveaways: 18 (15)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 22 (378.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (113.4 yds/g)
Passing: 27 (265.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 27 (47.9%)
Scoring: 28 (29.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-22 (12)

Offseason Additions

Player Former Team 2020 Stats
WR Henry Ruggs Alabama (2017-19) 17 rec, 312 yards, 18.4 avg, 1 TD
WR Nelson Agholor Eagles (2015-19) 29 rec, 497 yards, 17.1 avg, 2 TD
LB Nick Kwiatkowski Bears (2016-19) 59 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF

Week 12 at Falcons (43-6 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Carr (64.7%, 22 of 34, 215 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 70.1 rating
Rushing: Jacobs (7 rushes, 27 yards, 3.9 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving: WR Hunter Renfrow (7 rec, 73 yards, 0 TD)
3rd down: 3-for-12 (25%)
Total offense: 243 yards (40 rushing, 203 passing)

Week 11 at Falcons - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Nicholas Morrow (10)
Sacks: Kwiatkowski (1)
Interceptions: S Johnathan Abram (1)
3rd-down defense: ATL went 9-for-19 (47%)
Total defense: Allowed 304 yards (125 rushing, 179 passing)

