First Look: Jets vs. Broncos 

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 4

Sep 29, 2020 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-broncos-AP20266224543586
Keith Srakocic/AP Images

The Jets will host the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, coached by Vic Fangio, who has a 7-12 record in the regular season, in Week 4. Below is a first look at Jets-Broncos.

2019 Season
7-9 overall, 2nd in AFC West
Passing leader: Joe Flacco (65.3%, 1,822 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: Phillip Lindsay (224 carries, 1,011 yards, 7 TD)
Receiving leader: Courtland Sutton (72 receptions, 1,112 yards, 6 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Todd Davis (134)
Interceptions leader: S Justin Simmons (4)
Sacks leader: EDGE Von Miller (8)
Pro Bowlers: Miller

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (289.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 29 (84.3 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (205 yds/g)
3rd down: 29 (34.2%)
Scoring: 30 (15 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-22 (5)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 19 (380 yds/g)
Rushing: 8 (102.3 yds/g)
Passing: 29 (277.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 11 (38.6%)
Scoring: 12 (23.3 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-23 (2)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player 2019 Stats Career Stats
RB Melvin Gordon 162 att, 612 yards, 3.8 avg, 8 TD 1,101 att, 4,414 yards, 4.0 avg, 37 TD
DL Jurrell Casey 44 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 FF 507 tackles, 85 TFL, 51 sacks, 117 QBH
WR Jerry Jeudy (Rookie) 77 rec, 1,163 yards, 15.1 avg, 10 TD 13 rec, 173 yards, 13.3 avg, 0 TD

Week 3 vs. Buccaneers (28-10 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Jeff Driskel (56.7%, 17 of 30, 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT 71.0 rating)
Rushing: Gordon (8 carries, 26 yards, 3.3 avg)
Receiving: Jeudy (5 rec, 55 yards)
3rd down: 5-for-14 (36%)
Total offense: 226 yards (42 rushing, 184 passing)

Week 3 vs. Buccaneers- Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Simmons (8)
Sacks: Shelby Harris (2)
Interceptions: n/a
3rd-down defense: TB went 8-for-16 (50%)
Total defense: Allowed 353 yards (68 rushing, 285 passing)

