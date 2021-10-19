First Look | Jets at Patriots

The Jets travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in Week 7, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 282-140 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.
2021 Season
2-4 overall, 2nd in AFC East
Passing leader: Mac Jones (71.1%, 1,472 yards yards, 7 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: Damien Harris (81 carries, 331 yards, 4.1 avg, 3 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (36 receptions, 346 yards, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: DB Kyle Dugger (37)
Interceptions leader: DB J.C. Jackson (2)
Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (6.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 26 (322.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (86.7 yds/g)
Passing: 19 (235.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 12 (42.1%)
Scoring: 24 (20.8 pts/g)
Turnovers: 29 (11)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 17 (359.2 yds/g)
Rushing: 17 (112.8 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (246.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (39.8%)
Scoring: 9 (21.2 pts/g)
Takeaways: T10 (8)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|TE Hunter Henry
|Chargers (2016-20)
|22 rec, 241 yards, 11.0 avg, 3 TD
|LB Matt Judon
|Ravens (2016-20)
|16 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 12 QBH, 1 FR
|TE Jonnu Smith
|Titans (2017-20)
|16 rec, 124 yards, 7.8 avg, 1 TD
Week 6 vs. DAL (35-29 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Jones: 15 of 21, 71.4%, 229 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 118.9 rating
Rushing - RB Damien Harris: 18 rushes, 101 yards, 5.6 avg, 1 TD
Receiving - WR Kendrick Bourne: 1 rec, 75 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 3-for-9 (33%)
Total offense - 335 yards (120 rushing, 215 passing)
Week 6 vs. DAL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (13)
Sacks - 0
Interceptions - DB Kyle Dugger (1)
3rd-down defense - DAL went 3-for-13 (23%)
Total defense - Allowed 567 yards (122 rushing, 445 passing)