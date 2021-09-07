First Look | Jets at Panthers

The Jets travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 1, coached by Matt Rhule, who has a 5-11 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Panthers.
2020 Season
5-11 overall, 3rd in NFC South
Passing leader: Teddy Bridgewater (69.1%, 3,733 yards, 15 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: Mike Davis (165 carries, 642 yards, 3.9 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: WR D.J. Moore (66 receptions, 1,193 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: S Jeremy Chinn (116)
Interceptions leader: CB Donte Jackson (3)
Sacks leader: DE Brian Burns (9)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 21 (349.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 21 (106.5 yds/g)
Passing: 18 (243.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 25 (39.0%)
Scoring: 17 (25.0 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-17 (21)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (360.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 20 (121.0 yds/g)
Passing: 18 (239.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 31 (49.2%)
Scoring: 18 (25.1 pts/g)
Takeaways: T9 (22)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|QB Sam Darnold
|Jets (2018-20)
|59.6%, 2,208 yards, 9 TD, 11 INT
|OLB Haason Reddick
|Cardinals (2017-20)
|63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 15 TFL, 16 QBH
|CB Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina (2018-20)
|16 tackles, 2 INT, 6 PD, 1 TFL