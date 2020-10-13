First Look: Jets at Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting at QB for Miami with Alabama Rookie Tua Tagovailoa Backing Up

Oct 13, 2020 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-dolphins-E_A92_1897

The Jets will travel to Miami, coached by Brian Flores, who has a 6-14 record in the regular season, in Week 6. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.

2020 Season
2-3 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Ryan Fitzaptrick (70.6%, 1,344 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: Myles Gaskin (64 carries, 249 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: DeVante Parker (26 receptions, 329 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (39)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard (3)
Sacks leader: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 20 (364.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 21 (104.2 yds/g)
Passing: 15 (260.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (44.3%)
Scoring: T-12 (27.2 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-9 (5)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (379.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 20 (126.0 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (253.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 7 (38%)
Scoring: 9 (22.6 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-6 (8)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
CB Byron Jones Cowboys (2015-19) 5 tackles (missed 2 games with groin injury)
LB Kyle Van Noy Patriots (2016-19) 19 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 FF, 1 PD
QB Tua Tagovailoa (Rookie) Alabama (2017-19) N/A

Week 5 at 49ers (43-17 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Fitzpatrick (78.6%, 22 of 28, 350 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 154.5 rating)
Rushing: Gaskin (16 rushes, 57 yards, 3.6 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Preston Williams (4 rec, 106 yards, 1 TD)
3rd down: 4-for-12 (33%)
Total offense: 436 yards (94 rushing, 342 passing)

Week 5 at 49ers - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Baker (6)
Sacks: Baker, Ogbah, LB Elandon Roberts, DT Zach Sieler, LB Andrew Van Ginkel (1)
Interceptions: Howard, S Bobby McCain (1)
3rd-down defense: SF went 2-for-10 (20%)
Total defense: Allowed 259 yards (131 rushing, 128 passing)

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Head Coach Adam Gase: 'I'm Considering Everything'

QB Sam Darnold and OL Mekhi Becton Working Through Injuries
news

WR Jamison Crowder Does His Part With Third-Straight 100-Yard Day

Wide Receiver Became Just Third Jets Player in 52 Years to Tally Three Consecutive Games of More than 100 Receiving Yards
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 
news

NFL Makes Changes to Jets' Schedule in Coming Weeks

Green & White Will Travel to Dolphins on Sunday; Game at Chargers Moved to Week 11, Bye to Week 10
news

Jets Defense Left Frustrated Despite Some Positives in Loss to Arizona 

LB Avery Williamson: 'It's Definitely Very Frustrating ... I Can't Express How Tough It Is'
news

Joe Flacco Feels Good Back at the Helm but Can't Steer Jets to Elusive 1st Win

QB, In for the Injured Sam Darnold, Couldn't Fix All the Things That Have Ailed the Offense in Loss to Cards
news

Jets-Cardinals 3 Takeaways: Green & White Lose 30-10, Fall to 0-5

Jamison Crowder Provides Bright Spot for Offense in 30-10 Loss in Week 5
news

Jet's Head Coach Adam Gase Laments Missed Opportunities

No Points on a Long First-Half Drive Proved to Be Pivotal 
news

Joe Flacco Steps In, Le'Veon Bell Returns for Jets vs. Cards

QB Sam Darnold Rests Sore Shoulder; Offense Gets Boost as Bell Joins Gore & Perine in Backfield
news

Jets Activate RB Le'Veon Bell from IR, Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster

Green & White Release LB Alec Ogletree, WR Josh Malone; Elevate CB Lamar Jackson and QB Mike White 
news

Jets vs. Cardinals Game Preview: Cool Joe Flacco Hopes to Get Team Headed in Right Direction

QB Sam Darnold: Flacco's a 'Big Dude, With a Strong Arm' and 'Sharp as They Come'

Advertising