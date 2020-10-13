First Look: Jets at Dolphins

The Jets will travel to Miami, coached by Brian Flores, who has a 6-14 record in the regular season, in Week 6. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.
2020 Season
2-3 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Ryan Fitzaptrick (70.6%, 1,344 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: Myles Gaskin (64 carries, 249 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: DeVante Parker (26 receptions, 329 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (39)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard (3)
Sacks leader: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (3)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 20 (364.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 21 (104.2 yds/g)
Passing: 15 (260.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (44.3%)
Scoring: T-12 (27.2 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-9 (5)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (379.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 20 (126.0 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (253.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 7 (38%)
Scoring: 9 (22.6 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-6 (8)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|CB Byron Jones
|Cowboys (2015-19)
|5 tackles (missed 2 games with groin injury)
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|Patriots (2016-19)
|19 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 FF, 1 PD
|QB Tua Tagovailoa (Rookie)
|Alabama (2017-19)
|N/A
Week 5 at 49ers (43-17 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Fitzpatrick (78.6%, 22 of 28, 350 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 154.5 rating)
Rushing: Gaskin (16 rushes, 57 yards, 3.6 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Preston Williams (4 rec, 106 yards, 1 TD)
3rd down: 4-for-12 (33%)
Total offense: 436 yards (94 rushing, 342 passing)
Week 5 at 49ers - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Baker (6)
Sacks: Baker, Ogbah, LB Elandon Roberts, DT Zach Sieler, LB Andrew Van Ginkel (1)
Interceptions: Howard, S Bobby McCain (1)
3rd-down defense: SF went 2-for-10 (20%)
Total defense: Allowed 259 yards (131 rushing, 128 passing)