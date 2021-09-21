First Look | Jets at Broncos

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 3 Against Vic Fangio, Von Miller & Co.

Sep 21, 2021 at 02:29 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-broncos-AP21262757636923
Gary McCullough/AP Images

The Jets travel to Denver in Week 3 to play the Broncos, coached by Vic Fangio, who has a 14-20 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Broncos.

2020 Season
5-11 overall, 4th in AFC West
Passing leader: Drew Lock (57.3%, 2,933 yards, 16 TD, 15 INT)
Rushing leader: Melvin Gordon (215 carries, 986 yards, 4.6 avg, 9 TD)
Receiving leader: Jerry Jeudy (52 receptions, 856 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB A.J. Johnson (107)
Interceptions leader: S Justin Simmons (5)
Sacks leader: OLB Malik Reed (8)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 23 (335.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 13 (119.9 yds/g)
Passing: 26 (215.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 26 (38.7%)
Scoring: 28 (20.19 pts/g)
Giveaways: 32 (32)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 21 (281.9 yds/g)
Rushing: 25 (130.0 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (237.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 15 (40.2%)
Scoring: 25 (27.9 pts/g)
Takeaways: 29 (16)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
QB Teddy Bridgewater Panthers (2020) 69.1%, 3,733 yards, 15 TD, 11 INT
CB Kyle Fuller Bears (2014-20) 65 tackles, 1 INT, 8 PD, 1 FF
CB Patrick Surtain Alabama (2018-20) 37 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 9 PD

Week 2 at JAX (23-13 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Bridgewater: 26 of 34, 76.5%, 328 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 125.6 rating
Rushing - RB Javonte Williams: 13 rushes, 64 yards, 4.9 avg
Receiving - WR Courtland Sutton: 9 rec, 159 yards, 17.7 avg
3rd down - 2-for-11 (18%)
Total offense - 398 yards (96 rushing, 302 passing)

Week 2 at JAX - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Kareem Jackson (6)
Sacks - OLB Von Miller (1)
Interceptions - Jackson, Surtain (1)
3rd-down defense - JAX went 4-for-11 (36%)
Total defense - Allowed 189 yards (75 rushing, 114 passing)

