ESPN Viewers, This Is the Jets Flight Crew

Flight Crew at ESPN 2008





You haven't officially made it to the big time in the sports world until ESPN calls and asks you to appear in a "This Is SportsCenter" commercial. The Jets Flight Crew got such a request from Bristol and happily accepted an invitation to appear in an advertisement that will be shot next week on the ESPN campus.

"This is another exciting opportunity for the organization," said Matt Higgins, the Jets' senior vice president of business operations. "We're thankful ESPN thought of us and I'm sure all our fans — both nationally and internationally — will be pleased to see Green & White representation from a group that has become a fabric of our gameday presentation."

The commercial, which features LSU head coach Les Miles, has a recruiting theme:

Miles walks down the hallway with Brock Andrew, a prized ESPN recruit in his mid-30s, and Andrew's father. They arrive at Brock's new cubicle. In addition to essential office supplies, a new suit hangs over the cubicle wall.

And the six Flight Crew members — Laura, Mandisa, Jennifer, Meredith, Gina and Linda —surround his cubicle and cheer Brock on while waving pompoms.

Then Miles goes on to finish the tour, showcasing ESPN's terrific facilities, and eventually sits Brock down in the SportsCenter studio. With just a spotlight on Brock, Miles asks, "Can you see yourself sitting right there, in front of millions of sports fans?"

The "This is SportsCenter" spots have received tremendous fanfare over the years.

"I'm glad the girls will give the whole crew even greater exposure," said Denise Garvey, the Flight Crew's director. "We had such a positive first season and this spring has been fabulous as we prepare for season two."