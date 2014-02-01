Erik McMillan, Mark Gastineau, Teammates: Kudos, Sheldon!

TE Jeff Cumberland —** "It just shows how committed he was to the team, how determined he was. You could see it at practice. Each day you saw he got better and better as well as smarter and smarter. Like watching tackles and guards, he was picking up certain tells. He'd tell our other guys, 'When this guy's feet are like this, he's pulling.' He was so real smart for a rookie and he deserved it."

Fellow rookie C Dalton Freeman — "I never played him [in college] but obviously I heard about him. At the facility I saw, walking through the doors, that he was going to be pretty special, and he solidified that when we walked into practice for the first time as well. And he was not only great for our team but he was great for the league. And really, the defensive linemen coming in being really athletic guys, he's the epitome of that."

Finally we bring you two more alums who were just as proud as any wearer of the green and white at Jets House could be on this night.

Former CB Bobby "Bo-Jack" Jackson — "No doubt. he deserved it. He had a great season and I'm glad we got him. I think moving forward, with him, Muhammad Wilkerson and the rest of the guys on defense, if we get a little bit more help, I think the defense is going to be even more outstanding."