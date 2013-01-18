EMI: Three Cheers for Denise

Jan 18, 2013

I have just finished 2 unforgettable seasons with the NY Jets Flight Crew, and I would like to say a big "Thank you" to my wonderful Director, Denise Garvey.

She has always pushed me, inspired me, and motivated me in many different ways. She is my true role model, and has shown me how to be a strong, polished, bright, positive and successful lady at our rehearsals and on the field. I have had many dance team coaches in the past, but she is the most beautiful person inside and out and the most passionate and thoughtful coach I have ever had. Most important of all, what distinguishes her is the fact that she has such a big heart.

Our season was long, and we have come a long way. It is an understatement to say that this could not have been done without help from Denise. One of the lessons that I learned from her was the concept of "the team with the best formation." She mentioned that it's not about who is right or wrong in the formation but rather about focusing on fixing what's wrong and making sure to get it right. I think that it also relates to her favorite quote, "There is no 'I' in the word TEAM." And this applies to any team, sport or organization.

Another valuable lesson she shared was the trick for staying slim as an NFL Cheerleader: "Eat fruits when you feel hungry or after rehearsal." This became my motto in my everyday life!

Lastly, my favorite quote from Denise is "We are all here for a reason, and we are the reason." Sometimes we get tired or lose focus, but whenever I hear this quote, I can stay positive, cherish and appreciate every moment.

I would like to sincerely thank my director for giving me an opportunity to be with the NY Jets and pushing me every day to be a better cheerleader and more so a better person.

—Emi

