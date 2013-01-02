DONNA MARIE: 'I Found It on Pinterest'

One of the best parts of being on the Flight Crew is that there are 39 ladies who love to share ideas with one another. Mostly these pieces of advice end with the words "I found it on Pinterest!" So I thought it would be fun to pass some of our favorites along to you.

Tip 1: Quick-dry polish can be a girl's best friend in a pinch. But next time you do your nails in your favorite Essie shade (mine is "Case Study") let them dry for a minute or two, then submerge them in ice-cold water and voila! instantly dry and hardened nails. This is by far a Flight Crew Cheerleaders favorite piece of Pinterest advice!

Tip 2: When life hands you lemons ... use them to clean. If your whites aren't quite as white as they used to be, try placing them in a large pot with slices of lemons. Bring to a boil, turn off the heat, and let soak for an hour or so. Then wash and dry as usual — it's a great natural alternative to bleach. You can also use a sliced half lemon to rub off hard-water stain from any surface like your shower fixtures or faucets —it's like magic.

Tip 3: Pinterest has made the Mason jar your new best friend. There are literally hundreds of posts on these cute country containers, including one of our favorites using them to pack salads for lunch. They are much cuter than plastic containers, contain no harmful BPA chemicals, and they don't stain. The best way to do it is to put the dressing on the bottom, then layer in your protein or veggies, and lastly put your greens on top. That way they never get soggy. Simply shake to mix when you are ready to eat.

Happy Pinning, Jets Fans!

Cheers,