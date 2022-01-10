Don Maynard, One of the Best Jets/NFL Wideouts & 'Texas All the Way,' Dies at 86

Emerging in Green and White

Baugh's Titans and then coach Weeb Ewbank, Namath and the Jets, were the first franchise to realize Maynard's receiving talents, and Maynard had found a home for 13 Jets seasons. The reasons of course were that his performances and achievements were the stuff of legends:

■ Maynard's first season of '60, he erupted for 72 catches — which would stand as his NFL career high — for 1,265 yards, and teamed with WR Art Powell (69-1,167) to become the first pro football teammates to pass 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

■ He teamed with Namath in 1965 and one of the great pass/catch tandems in football history was off and flying. Maynard had 1,218 receiving yards and a career-high 14 TD catches. Two seasons later in '67, Namath threw for his 4,007 yards and Maynard had 71 catches for 1,434 yards, the yardage standing as the franchise single-season record for 48 years. Such was their relationship that Namath once revealed that an early cellphone number of his contained the numbers 1213, merging the dynamic duo's uniform numbers.

■ Maynard began 1968 with a bang, going off for 203 yards in the opener at Kansas City. Two months later he had 228 yards at Oakland in "the Heidi Game," and to this day is one of only seven different receivers in pro football history to notch two 200-yard games in the same season. For the year he had another superb stat line — 57 catches for 1,297 yards, a career-best 22.8 yards/catch and 10 TDs. And he expanded on that with his starring role in the AFL Championship Game vs. the Raiders with four catches for 118 yards and two TDs in the 27-23 win.

The bittersweet part of the '68 postseason is that Maynard also came away with a hamstring strain in the title game, which limited him to decoy duty and no catches in the Super Bowl III win over the Colts.

Impact on the Jets and the NFL

But Maynard never complained about his limited role in one of football's biggest games ever. And when the members of that Super Bowl team reconvened for a private dinner at MetLife Stadium 50 years later, Maynard said the gathering "brings back great memories. We played together and we lived together. Once or twice we would come out on the short end, but when we got the chance to make up for that, we'd celebrate real good. I just happen to be a guy, I never did drink or anything, but I was tempted after we won that ballgame. So it all turned out great."

As did Maynard's stay in green and white in its entirety. From 1960-72, he compiled numbers that still are at the top of the franchise's record-book career entries: 627 receptions, 11,732 receiving yards, 50 100-yard games and 88 TD catches. He was voted Team MVP in 1967, was a four-time AFL All-Star, had his lucky No. 13 jersey retired, and was voted a member of that first Ring of Honor class in 2010

"Any honor anybody gets is hopefully deserving, and the other side of it is that it's a great honor to be in this first class," Maynard told newyorkjets.com his ROH recognition.

Maynard was equally deserving 23 years earlier to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, welcomed into the Canton shrine for any number of achievements as a member of the Class of 1987:

■ His career 18.7 yards/catch average trails only Paul Warfield, Bob Hayes and Lance Alworth among Hall of Famers and remains 16th all-time — but first for all players with at least 600 catches.

■ He was one of only seven players to play for the same team for the entire decade of the American Football League's existence, and he was elected to the AFL Hall of Fame All-1960s Team,