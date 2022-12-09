DE Carl Lawson Says Jets Need to 'Take It to Another Level' to Beat the Bills Again

In last week's 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets defense finally found its groove in the second half. The defensewent from 0 sacks, 0 QB hit, and only 1 tackle for loss at halftime to 2 sacks, 9 QB hits and 6 tackles for loss at the end of the game. DE Carl Lawson credits the change to settling down and playing the Jets' style of football.

"I feel like the difference in second half was just, you know, we just stuck to our guns, and we didn't get out of character," Lawson said. "We just played the way we were playing all season. I think first half maybe it was a little fast paced, and we kind of got out of character. But in the second half, it really just calmed down and it was like, hey, we're those guys, just go ahead and just do what we do."

This week the Jets take on division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, for the second time this season. In their first meeting in Week 9, the Jets won, 20-17. The Jets defense helped force Josh Allen's worst statistical game of the season so far with a season-low 46.8 passer rating, 2 interceptions and a season-high 5 sacks. Lawson knows that to beat the Bills again, they need to be better.