Darnold, Adams Eager to Compete vs. Packers' Rodgers

Then later today, Rodgers told reporters he's determined to go against the Green & White.

If Rodgers goes and if he's feeling back to his old self, the Jets will be getting all they can handle in the final two games of their season, since the finale comes again at New England against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

But just as football players are paid to play, they also play the game to go against the best. And two of the Jets' best are ready to experience this particular holiday 1-2 punch.

"We're going against the best of the best. There's nothing like that," Adams said. "You can't ask for two better quarterbacks to compete against."

Darnold was asked about ending his rookie year against two men whose on-field stature he'd someday like to attain.