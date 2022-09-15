Dapper Labs and New York Jets Announce Team Partnership

Dapper Labs, the makers of NFL ALL DAY, and the New York Jets today announced a new partnership focused on introducing Jets fans to Web3 technology.

The partnership is designed to provide fans with unique access to digital collectibles in the form of NFTs through Dapper Labs' NFL ALL DAY platform. Team NFTs are digital collectibles made in partnership with individual NFL clubs to give fans a chance to rep their favorite team on NFL ALL DAY.

"We are tirelessly looking for ways to enhance the fan experience both inside and outside the stadium," said New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. "Our partnership with Dapper and NFL ALL DAY provides a new way to elevate our Ring Of Honor games and presents our fans with one-of-a-kind keepsakes to remember the day."

The first set of digital collectibles will drop on Tuesday, September 20 starting at 10am EST on jets.nflallday.com. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase from a limited-edition collection of NFTs commemorating the 2022 Jets Ring of Honor Class. To extend their experience from digital to physical, fans who purchase the Legendary Ring of Honor tier (50 available for $699 each) will be able to redeem tickets to each of the three Ring of Honor games this season at MetLife Stadium. Additionally, fans can purchase the Rare tier (1,000 available for $59 each) or the Common tier (5,000 available for $9 each).

NFL ALL DAY will also be the presenting partner of the New York Jets Sky Cam at MetLife Stadium. The advanced camera technology was installed at MetLife Stadium in 2021, providing fans with unique camera angles, replays and entertainment both in-stadium and on Jets broadcasts. NFL ALL DAY also served as the presenting partner of the Jets home opener against Baltimore.

"We're constantly evaluating how NFL ALL DAY can provide access to meaningful experiences that will bring fans closer to their favorite teams and players," said Dave Feldman, SVP, Marketing and GM, NFL ALL DAY. "We're thrilled to work with the Jets to offer our devoted fanbase a new and exciting way to connect with the franchise through unique collectibles and exclusive events throughout the season."

NFL ALL DAY allows fans to collect digital video Moments featuring the greatest and most sought-after NFL players throughout the season and in NFL history. Starting with the 2022 NFL season, NFL ALL DAY is officially welcoming all football fans after coming out of a successful soft launch. D