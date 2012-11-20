DANIELLE: Strength in the Wake of the Storm

Hi, Jets fans! It's Flight Crew Cheerleader Danielle here.

The past couple of weeks have been a very tough and inspirational time for many families from the New York and New Jersey area. Hurricane Sandy has been a disaster that has hit close to home for many Jets fans out there. Through the destruction, heartache and tragedy, I have seen so much positivity and strength in people affected by the storm.

There is an unbelievable amount of optimism and determination among our friends and family to rebuild and repair the damage in our communities. It has been inspiring to see so many people volunteering to help with the devastation of the storm. It gives me hope and encouraging feelings to know that people have been giving an immense amount of support and donations towards hurricane relief. This storm has done historical damage to the New York metropolitan area, but I believe it proves how strong our families and communities really are.

At this very difficult time, my heart goes out to our Jets fans as they deal with this ongoing tragedy. The many efforts to help one another have been remarkable and I am proud to say that I am from New York! Stay positive and I will see you on the sidelines!