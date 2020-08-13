Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action

Brian Poole, Returnees Welcome Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson & Bryce Hall into the Fold

Aug 13, 2020 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZP_3736-desir-thumb

It's not unusual in today's NFL, COVID-19 or not, to have extreme changeover at a position. Nevertheless, the transition at Jets cornerback since the days of Darrelle Revis and Buster Skrine in 2016, or even Skrine and Morris Claiborne in '17, is significant. This offseason, Darryl Roberts and Trumaine Johnson, who combined for 35 starts the past two seasons, departed. Meanwhile, former Colts Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson arrived, Brian Poole re-signed to lead a small group of holdovers for another season, and Bryce Hall came in via the draft.

Dennard Wilson, entering his fourth season as the Jets' defensive backs coach, spoke on a few occasions about the corners he'll be coaching up beginning with Friday's first practice of 2020 training camp.

Poole Party
Poole got 10 starts as the nickel, contributing 62 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss/no gain to lead all Jets CBs and adding five PDs and his first pro scores — an INT-return TD vs. Oakland and a safety tackle vs. Buffalo. Wilson describes him as "very intelligent" and "an overachiever" who'll do "whatever he can for the betterment of the team."

"He's a baby linebacker at times — depending on when we play our nickel personnel vs. '12,' he has to play in the box," Wilson said. "Then he has the ability to go out and cover, and in the NFL, covering the slots in man-to-man coverage is a tough thing to do. So he has a lot on his plate. ... He's a big piece to the puzzle in how we put this defense together."

Desir-able Addition
The coach praised Desir's ball skills, which he's put on display in six pro seasons, the last three with the Colts.

"Pierre can run with just about anybody in the league," he said. "He has outstanding top-end speed, he can look and locate the ball. He's a smart, cerebral player, a guy with a receiver background. Obviously the things we're measured at, points allowed and takeaways, a guy with ball skills that can go locate it is huge for our defense."

Photos | Best Images of Jets Linebackers and Defensive Backs During Field Workouts

See the Jets Linebackers and Secondary Working Out at Training Camp

CB Brian Poole
1 / 45

CB Brian Poole

LB Avery Williamson
2 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

S Bradley McDougald
3 / 45

S Bradley McDougald

CB Pierre Desir
4 / 45

CB Pierre Desir

LB Patrick Onwuasor
5 / 45

LB Patrick Onwuasor

LB Neville Hewitt
6 / 45

LB Neville Hewitt

LB Blake Cashman
7 / 45

LB Blake Cashman

S Ashtyn Davis
8 / 45

S Ashtyn Davis

CB Quincy Wilson
9 / 45

CB Quincy Wilson

CB Nate Hairston
10 / 45

CB Nate Hairston

LB Frankie Luvu
11 / 45

LB Frankie Luvu

S Bennett Jackson
12 / 45

S Bennett Jackson

CB Bless Austin
13 / 45

CB Bless Austin

CB Lamar Jackson
14 / 45

CB Lamar Jackson

LB Harvey Langi
15 / 45

LB Harvey Langi

LB B.J. Bello
16 / 45

LB B.J. Bello

E_SZR53354
17 / 45
LB Avery Williamson
18 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

S Bradley McDougald
19 / 45

S Bradley McDougald

LB Patrick Onwuasor
20 / 45

LB Patrick Onwuasor

E_SZR52365
21 / 45
LB Patrick Onwuasor
22 / 45

LB Patrick Onwuasor

S Bennett Jackson
23 / 45

S Bennett Jackson

S Ashtyn Davis
24 / 45

S Ashtyn Davis

E_SZR53363
25 / 45
CB Bless Austin
26 / 45

CB Bless Austin

LB Blake Cashman
27 / 45

LB Blake Cashman

LB Frankie Luvu
28 / 45

LB Frankie Luvu

S Bradley McDougald
29 / 45

S Bradley McDougald

LB Avery Williamson
30 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

CB Nate Hairston
31 / 45

CB Nate Hairston

CB Quincy Wilson
32 / 45

CB Quincy Wilson

CB Bless Austin
33 / 45

CB Bless Austin

LB Avery Williamson
34 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

LB Patrick Onwuasor
35 / 45

LB Patrick Onwuasor

LB Blake Cashman
36 / 45

LB Blake Cashman

LB Frankie Luvu
37 / 45

LB Frankie Luvu

LB Avery Williamson
38 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

S Bradley McDougald
39 / 45

S Bradley McDougald

LB Blake Cashman
40 / 45

LB Blake Cashman

CB Nate Hairston
41 / 45

CB Nate Hairston

LB Patrick Onwuasor
42 / 45

LB Patrick Onwuasor

CB Bless Austin
43 / 45

CB Bless Austin

LB Avery Williamson
44 / 45

LB Avery Williamson

LB Frankie Luvu
45 / 45

LB Frankie Luvu

Q Factor
Quincy Wilson arrived in a late-draft trade with Indianapolis, yet he's a known quantity to Dennard Wilson, who scouted him along with Marcus Maye and Poole at the U. of Florida after the 2016 season.

"Quincy was one of those guys we evaluated and we brought in. He had familiarity with me as a coach, since I was here at the time," Wilson said. "He and Marcus are very close, they're tight-knit. It brings a different dynamic. Marcus and Brian can tell Quincy what to expect from me as a coach so he doesn't come in blind when we report and get this thing rolling."

Bless This Corner
Bless Austin is one of those returnees, a low-round 2019 pick out of Rutgers who came in rehabbing an injury, then was thrown into the corner mix vs. the Giants and provided plays in seven games (six starts).

"Bless didn't have a lot of great film, but when he played, he produced. He loves football," Wilson said. "There's still so much stuff he doesn't know, so many things he wasn't able to create good habits on last offseason. So going into this season and training camp, I know his strengths and weaknesses, I know what he needs to work on, he knows what he needs to work on. Hopefully we can piece it all together and you'll see tremendous strides within his game."

Hall Monitor
Similar to Austin, Hall was a day three draftee coming off injury in April's draft.

"Bryce is an extremely smart young man. He conceptually picks up things easier than most, so I think that helps him out," the coach said. "The sky's the limit for him as long as he puts in the work. As long as he comes back healthy and takes coaching and does things to the best of his ability, I think it won't be a problem for him as a player."

The Rest of the Room
Two other veterans saw action last year in Nate Hairston (yet another former Colt who made six starts in '19) and Arthur Maulet (good production in the second half of the season after recovering a muffed punt at New England early). Also on the CB roster are undrafted rookies Javelin Guidry, Lamar Jackson and Shyheim Carter.

"I think it's a versatile position," the coach summed up. "They're hard-working guys, some of them have been overachievers. I can't wait to see them come out on the field."

