Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action

Q Factor

Quincy Wilson arrived in a late-draft trade with Indianapolis, yet he's a known quantity to Dennard Wilson, who scouted him along with Marcus Maye and Poole at the U. of Florida after the 2016 season.

"Quincy was one of those guys we evaluated and we brought in. He had familiarity with me as a coach, since I was here at the time," Wilson said. "He and Marcus are very close, they're tight-knit. It brings a different dynamic. Marcus and Brian can tell Quincy what to expect from me as a coach so he doesn't come in blind when we report and get this thing rolling."

Bless This Corner

Bless Austin is one of those returnees, a low-round 2019 pick out of Rutgers who came in rehabbing an injury, then was thrown into the corner mix vs. the Giants and provided plays in seven games (six starts).

"Bless didn't have a lot of great film, but when he played, he produced. He loves football," Wilson said. "There's still so much stuff he doesn't know, so many things he wasn't able to create good habits on last offseason. So going into this season and training camp, I know his strengths and weaknesses, I know what he needs to work on, he knows what he needs to work on. Hopefully we can piece it all together and you'll see tremendous strides within his game."

Hall Monitor

Similar to Austin, Hall was a day three draftee coming off injury in April's draft.

"Bryce is an extremely smart young man. He conceptually picks up things easier than most, so I think that helps him out," the coach said. "The sky's the limit for him as long as he puts in the work. As long as he comes back healthy and takes coaching and does things to the best of his ability, I think it won't be a problem for him as a player."

The Rest of the Room

Two other veterans saw action last year in Nate Hairston (yet another former Colt who made six starts in '19) and Arthur Maulet (good production in the second half of the season after recovering a muffed punt at New England early). Also on the CB roster are undrafted rookies Javelin Guidry, Lamar Jackson and Shyheim Carter.