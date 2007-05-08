Clement Has Found a Home

May 08, 2007 at 04:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

11898_rgb.jpg

Clement attempts to stop the Patriot defense

Anthony Clement is large and quiet.

At 6'8" and 320 pounds, A.C. qualifies as a big man. And since the Louisianan is not one to toot his own horn, not much was made of the 17-game tackle starter leaving the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent on March 2, nor of him re-signing with the Jets 17 days later.

But Clement explained Monday he knew he wasn't going anywhere.

"I like being here," he said after a long day of workouts in the Jets' off-season program. "I was in Arizona for seven years, San Francisco for a year, here last year. The thing for me was that there are a lot of good players and good teammates here. I like the organization. Everybody is nice, they care about you. A lot of things are going on here in New York that I really liked."

And that doesn't mean that Clement likes the nightlife and has got to boogie.

"The things I like about New York are on the field, not off the field," he said. "I could care less about the city. If I had to choose cities, I like [Phoenix]. It's a nice place to live. But this is not about the city. It's about the team. The New York Jets are a pretty good team, a pretty good organization. That's what attracted me back."

The Jets are happy to have him. Clement came in with those eight seasons of experience and won the starting right tackle job from Adrian Jones beginning with the second preseason game.

But his first season in green took a little while to get going, especially in pass protection. Unofficially, he was involved, totally or partially, in almost a sack a game through the first 11 games.

But beginning with Game 12 at Green Bay, Clement became a right-side wall, yielding only a half-sack, to Buffalo DE Ryan Denney, down the stretch and into the playoffs. For the important Game 16 win against Oakland, Clement helped hold DE Derrick Burgess, the Raiders' leading pass rusher, sackless, which earned him head coach Eric Mangini's offensive player of the game award.

"I feel like it took a while for me to get back right last year," Clement said. "It took a minute, but I got back in rhythm."

Back in October, Mangini also credited Clement and not just Pete Kendall, the left guard in closer proximity to left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson, with providing key input for the first-round rookie.

"I've really been pleased with the way the offensive line performed the last couple of weeks against some really good fronts," the coach said. "I think a lot of that goes back to the role of the veteran guys. Yesterday, Anthony was working with Brick after practice on his technique. We always talk about leadership. I think leadership comes in a lot of different forms. It's not always the pregame speech. You can be a leader in whatever way your character allows."

Every week, every month, every season, starting jobs must be rewon. Just because Clement started every game last season doesn't mean he'll start again this season. Jones is back, as is first-year player Ed Blanton, who's even bigger (6'9", 330) than A.C. Sixth-round rookie Jacob Bender (6'6", 315) likely will get some time at RT, as will others who make it to training camp.

But Clement also represents a measure of stability, a quality that all offensive lines crave. At the moment, the Jets are returning all five of their O-line starters from last season in Ferguson, Kendall, center Nick Mangold and right guard Brandon Moore along with Clement. That stability bodes well for Chad Pennington and the offense showing improvement in Year Two of coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's scheme.

Stability also is important for Clement and his growing family — wife Fatima gave birth to their fourth child and third son, Caleb, on Jan. 2. He's spent time all around the country but has found a home that he didn't want to abandon after one year.

"I feel like this is the place I belong," Clement said. "This is where I need to be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Select DL Micheal Clemons with 117th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Jets Select Tackle Max Mitchell with 111th Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Played 4 Years for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Started 37 Games, Most at RT, Last 3 Seasons

news

Do Jets Have Some More 4th-Round Magic as Draft Day 3 Begins?

Green & White Have 2 Picks Left, at 111 and 117, as Well as a Track Record of Selecting Solid Contributors in Round 4

news

Jets Get Playmaker RB Breece Hall & Tough-Minded TE Jeremy Ruckert on Day 2

Following Two Trades, Aggressive Joe Douglas Says Saturday Could be a Quick Day

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2022 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

Jets Trade Up with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick, Take Iowa State RB Breece Hall

GM Joe Douglas Executes 2nd Trade of Draft, Then Makes Hall the First RB Taken in Las Vegas

news

Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with 101st Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Selects Second Buckeye in 2022 NFL Draft; WR Garrett Wilson Went No. 10 Overall

news

Jets Trade with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Executes Second Trade in 2022 NFL Draft; Selects Iowa State RB Breece Hall

news

6 Players Who Could Land With the Jets on Second Day of the NFL Draft

On Day 1, GM Joe Douglas Selected Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and FSU's Jermaine Johnson; on Day 2, G&W Has Picks No. 38 and No. 101

news

Jermaine Johnson: Jets 'Said They'd Come Get Me and That's What They Did'

FSU Edge Rusher and Team Hit It Off During Predraft Visit, Then Reunited with 26th Pick of the Draft

news

Addition of WR Garrett Wilson Gives Jets' Offense 'a Chance to Grow Together'

No. 10 Overall Draft Pick Provides QB Zach Wilson With an Explosive, Sure-Handed Target

news

Votes Are in and Jets Score a TKO in Winning Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Trifecta of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson Drew Rave Reviews

Advertising