Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

The Jets have placed TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve and activated TE Kenny Yeboah.
Uzomah (6-5, 271) sustained an MCL injury against the Falcons last Sunday. He started in 8 of the 12 games he appeared in this season and has 8 catches, 58 yards and 1 touchdown. In addition to 239 snaps on offense, he took 148 on special teams. Uzomah signed with the Jets last offseason and has 290 yards and 3 scores on 29 receptions in 27 games (21 starts). He was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2015 in the fifth round out of Auburn. In 106 games, Uzomah has 192 catches, 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Yeboah (6-4, 250), who returned to practice Nov. 15, sustained a hamstring injury in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 30. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2021 and has spent time on and off the team's practice squad. Yeboah has appeared in 19 career games and has 2 catches for 36 yards. He's taken 80 snaps on offense and 327 on special teams.