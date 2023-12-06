Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Uzomah (6-5, 271) sustained an MCL injury against the Falcons last Sunday. He started in 8 of the 12 games he appeared in this season and has 8 catches, 58 yards and 1 touchdown. In addition to 239 snaps on offense, he took 148 on special teams. Uzomah signed with the Jets last offseason and has 290 yards and 3 scores on 29 receptions in 27 games (21 starts). He was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2015 in the fifth round out of Auburn. In 106 games, Uzomah has 192 catches, 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns.