Chris Ivory, Jets Rise Up, Wear Down Saints 26-20

Updaetd, 5:47 p.m. ET

The Green & White picket fence remains under construction for at least one more week. And the house it's protecting today, heading into the bye week, is standing tall, pretty as a picture.

The Jets, as battered and bruised as New Orleans was today, nailed together a powerful rushing game by former Saint Chris Ivory, some timely takeaway defense against QB Drew Brees, and four more Nick Folk field goals in holding off the ballyhooed Saints at MetLife Stadium, 26-20.

We've alternated wins and losses all year and as head coach Rex Ryan said, one more week would be just fine before he got that pattern fixed. And so it was as these resilient Jets improve to 5-4 on the season heading into the bye to get healthy and then head into road stops at Buffalo and Baltimore to start our final seven games.

"All I know is I've got a team that believes in itself all the way," the jubilant Ryan said (after, as an aside, improving his record vs. Saints coordinator Rob Ryan, his twin bro, to 5-0 in the pros). "It was a great team effort. We had some tough injuries, but we just kept hanging in there and found a way."

Ivory was the star in this game that he swore was no bigger to him than the next opponent up. He muscled his way to 139 yards and a second-quarter touchdown on 18 carries as the Jets outrushed New Orleans, 198 yards to 41, even while the Saints were outgaining the Jets overall, 407 yards to 338.

"Going in, we knew you could run the ball on these guys," said Ivory, who has two 100-yard performances in his last three games with the Jets after three 100-yarders in three years with the Saints. "It was all about dialing up the right play at the right time, and I think Marty [Mornhinweg] did a great job with that."

"We have a David versus Goliath mentality," said LB Demario Davis, one of the defensive stars of this triumph. "Coach Rex said the main thing was to bounce back from Cincinnati. Don't hesitate, don't flinch. We told everybody that wasn't us. Then we went out and showed everybody who we were."

Another Fantastic Finish

Folk and Garrett Hartley traded field goals in the third quarter, and then again in the fourth as our second-half lead bounced from nine to six points twice. Folk made it 4-for-4 with his 45-yarder with 11:56 to go — moving to within one of Jay Feely's 24-consecutive-FGs franchise record — and MetLife Stadium rose to its feet and kept up the noise. Then Hartley cut it back on his 43-yarder with 3:06 left.

Smith, who had a quiet 8-for-19 passing day but also one sharp-cut rushing TD, couldn't get his offense to move the chains, so the black-and-gold visitors with the rifle-armed QB got the ball back with 1:58 to play and two timeouts left.

But Brees, with TE Jimmy Graham limited by an arm injury and with the Muhammad Wilkerson/Quinton Coples pass rush turning up the heat, threw four incompletions from his own 10 as the Green & White nailed down yet another eye-popping victory in an odd-numbered game. And now, after the bye week, it'll be time to tear down that fence with a winning effort at Buffalo.

"Those guys up front, those guys are special," said appreciative LB David Harris, whose 10 tackles led the Jets' charts. "Pretty much any time you go into a situation where they know it's gong to be a pass, they just pin their ears back and really do what they do best and that's get to the quarterback."

Two Brees Takeaways in First Half