CBS Analyst Charles Davis Says Jets Are 'Going to Be a Hard Out'

One of the key features of the Jets' ascendent 2022 NFL season, has been the team's play in the fourth quarter. They have outscored the opposition by 84-26 and this week moved into the top 10 of the Power Rankings on NFL.com, up from No. 14 to No. 9.

"One last thing was how they closed the game down at the end," Davis said. "Last drive [13 plays covering 84 yards leading to Greg Zuerlein's game-winning field goal], eight straight runs with the O-line, tight ends and receivers involved. The big people up front mashed them, dented them when the game was on the line. They turned it over to the defense, and because the coverage has been so good this year with the corners [top rookie Sauce Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed] and safeties [Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner], it allows the guys up front to go get them. It decided the ballgame."

The Jets defense, which ranks seventh overall, fifth in yards per play, and tied for sixth with 14 takeaways, has set the tone throughout the season.

"This is a defense that will travel, week in week out it's a constant," he said. "That secondary is so much improved from last year that [defensive coordinator Jeff] Ulbrich can call what he wants to call because the front is going to be turned loose. Ten guys to rotate in. And [Bryce] Huff maximizes his snaps. He caused an interception against New England and finished it off last week by knocking the ball out of Josh Allen's hands. When Huff is on the field, things happen. Quinnen Williams is playing at a Pro Bowl level. I think Sheldon Rankins is having his best year as a pro. John Franklin-Myers is a constant pressure. Pick a guy, they're doing it. [Jermaine] Johnson wanted back into the conversation, and got back into it on Sunday [with a key sack of Allen].

With all his enthusiastic words around the Jets stalwart defense, Davis saved some of his compliments for the offensive line, and specifically for Nate Herbig, a k a Nasty Nate.