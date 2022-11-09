NFL Power Rankings | Jets Rise Into the Top 10 at the Bye

The Jets (6-3) are ranked inside the Top 10 by several major outlets at the bye week. Here are this week's power rankings.

NFL.com - No. 9

"A week after a disappointing loss to the Patriots, the Baby Jets put together their most complete effort of the season in an upset of the mighty Bills. The defense was again outstanding, forcing Josh Allen into two interceptions while regularly putting the heat on the star quarterback. Allen was sacked five times and fumbled twice, routinely harassed by a defense that rarely blitzed but kept getting home. Fittingly, Allen's desperation final heave in the final minute was swatted away by cornerback Sauce Gardner, playing like an All-Pro just nine games into his career. Throw in a composed, bounce-back performance by Zach Wilson, and this was close to a perfect day for Gang Green."

ESPN - No. 8

"Quinnen Williams leads all interior defensive linemen with a career-high seven sacks, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The former No. 3 overall pick has always been a good player, but he has reached a new level this season. He is a big reason the defense -- the Jets' calling card -- has improved from 32nd in yards allowed in 2021 to seventh. Running back Breece Hall and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker would've drawn consideration had they not suffered season-ending injuries in Week 7."

CBS Sports - No. 14

"That was a huge win against the Bills. It's time to take notice of that defense. It is top 10 and playing great football as the offense comes along."

FOX Sports - No. 10

"If we weren't sold on the Jets before, beating Buffalo is an awfully convincing result. It's never flashy, but it was so impressive the way this New York defense flustered, pressured and limited Josh Allen all day. And that backfield duo of Michael Carter and James Robinson looks plenty capable of stepping in for injured rookie Breece Hall.

Pro Football Talk - No. 10

"It's another signature win in a year that already has more than a few of them."