Jets OL Carter Warren Began Slow, Picked Up Speed, Now Wants to 'Keep Rolling'

Carter Warren, the Jets' fourth-round selection in last year's draft, had a welcome-to-the-NFL moment fairly early on his rookie calendar. And it came against a teammate who had only one more year of pro experience and was almost the same age as he was.

"It was against Jermaine Johnson," Warren told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg after the end of the '23 campaign. "We were in one-on-ones, didn't even have pads on. He put me right on my back. I was like, all right, let me wake up and get myself going. So that was my moment."

Warren, the Pitt tackle, had a few speedbumps to navigate besides his run-in with Johnson, the edge rusher who like him is 25 years old and born in January 1999. Another hurdle: a meniscus injury he suffered in the Hall of Fame Game that kept him from seeing any offensive snaps until Game 10 at Buffalo.

But from there through the snowy victory over the Patriots, he finished strong, playing in seven of the last nine games and starting five, including the last three at right tackle. For the year he still logged a decent 403 offensive snaps.

"That was crucial. I needed that experience," he said of his stretch run. "It's totally different compared to college, going up against the best of the best. Yeah, I was blessed I was able to get out there and get some plays in."

Like an Oscar winner, Warren had lots of people to thank for getting him to the finish line and prepping him to compete for a starting O-line job this offseason and summer. First and foremost were his friends in the OL fraternity, especially the grizzled veterans.