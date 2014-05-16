Calvin Pryor Impresses at Jets Rookie Minicamp

Calvin Pryor says that among the things he still needs to show the Jets, one stands out.

"That they brought me here for a reason," our top draft choice said after today's first day of rookie minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "With the 18th pick, I have to come in here and get respect from the older guys and the vets, and I feel like I have to just earn their respect and earn everything. Right now, that's what I'm focused on, just learning the system so I'll be ready to go."

Rex Ryan said the new No. 35 on the roster already demonstrated a little of that in Session No. 1.

"He was good, very impressive," the head coach said. "I've been really impressed with him mentally. That's all we've really had, but mentally, sharp. He's into it."

Ryan did have one coaching pointer out of the practice.