Calvin Pryor Impresses at Jets Rookie Minicamp

Top Draft Pick Says ‘It's Good to Get Back into Football Mode’ at First Practice

May 16, 2014 at 08:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Calvin Pryor says that among the things he still needs to show the Jets, one stands out.

"That they brought me here for a reason," our top draft choice said after today's first day of rookie minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "With the 18th pick, I have to come in here and get respect from the older guys and the vets, and I feel like I have to just earn their respect and earn everything. Right now, that's what I'm focused on, just learning the system so I'll be ready to go."

Rex Ryan said the new No. 35 on the roster already demonstrated a little of that in Session No. 1.

"He was good, very impressive," the head coach said. "I've been really impressed with him mentally. That's all we've really had, but mentally, sharp. He's into it."

Ryan did have one coaching pointer out of the practice.

"I told him, 'You could've picked one. We'd be OK if we picked that ball. You don't have to go hit somebody.' "

pryor-practice-article.jpg

Pryor, of course, has impressed many — Louisville fans for three seasons, Jets and NFL fans before the draft, and his new teammates who've studied up on their new safety — especially with his hitting ability. But since there is no live contact at any time in the NFL offseason, he said today's workout was more about getting his legs under him for his first camp as a pro.

"It was good," he said of the practice. "I got to run around a little bit, made some calls. I was just running around with my teammates, having fun for the most part. It was good to get back into football mode."

Besides the deep middle of the defense, Pryor also got reps as personal protector on the punt team. But the most important part for Rex and his staff is Pryor's mental game.

"He's really catching it to where he doesn't just learn his position but he's learning how the defense works," Rex said. "And I think that's been impressive."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Starting to Show 'True Self' in Last 2 Games

Jets Offense Looks to Improve in Red Zone vs. Eagles; CB Bryce Hall Ices Game in First Start Since 2021
news

Jets Lose OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to Torn Achilles

Versatile Lineman's Season Ends in Denver for Second Consecutive Year
news

5 Plays That Fueled the Jets to Victory In Denver

Breece Hall's Big Run, Quincy Williams' Strip-Sack & Bryce Hall's Return Among the Green & White's Top Plays
news

3 Takeaways | Jets' Lead Gave Defense the 'Ammunition' to Hunt

Quincy Williams Led Green & White with 2 Sacks; Breece Hall Had Career Day vs. Broncos
news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 31-21 Win in Denver.
news

Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Breece Hall Elevates Jets to 31-21 Win at Mile High

Second-Year RB Rushed for 177 Yards, Bryce Hall Seals the Win with Scoop and Score Late
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'Special,' Runs for Career-High vs. Broncos

Second-Year Tailback on 72-Yard TD Run: 'I Wasn't Even Running Full Speed'
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says of 31-21 Win: 'It Was Gritty, It Wasn't Pretty'

RB Breece Hall, Injured at Denver Last Season, Breaks 72-Yard TD Run
news

Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Represent Jets D Superbly on Play That Secured Victory in Denver

Pass Rush Roars to Life After Breece Hall TD Run; Late Russell Wilson Strip-Sack & Fumble Return Ices the Win
news

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive
news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Get Right Game for Both Clubs

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: This Game Is Not About Me
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Put Their Best Foot Forward in Bid for a Big Win at Denver

Breece Hall/Dalvin Cook Could Power Offense; Sauce Gardner & DBs Must Contain Russell Wilson & WRs
Advertising