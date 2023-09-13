C.J. Mosley: Aaron Rodgers' Crushing Injury Hasn't Changed Jets' Defensive Mindset

Everyone at One Jets Drive has felt the impact of Aaron Rodgers injury. But some players and units will be able to shift gears differently as the Green & White move forward without No. 8 in the lineup this season.

C.J. Mosley gave a good explanation about how the Jets' defense handled the injury at home in primetime against Buffalo and how they might be able to channel their emotions heading into Sunday afternoon when the Jets' big D plays the Cowboys in Big D.

"I think we showed a perfect example of it this past Monday," Mosley said in the Jets locker room after Wednesday's practice about how to keep their big green balloon inflated. "I think most of the air came out of the crowd than out of the team. We just have to keep playing. Unfortunately, that's part of football. If you play football long enough, you're going to get injured. It sucks, that he went down and is going to be out for the season.

"But as a defense, we didn't blink our eyes. We tried to put ourselves in position to put this team right and to win no matter who the quarterback is. We pride ourselves on making plays and scoring points for our team."