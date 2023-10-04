Breece Hall: 'I'm Blessed to Be Back on the Field' One Year After Knee Injury in Denver

Hall was asked about how he'll feel after his next touchdown, which is relevant because in this season's four games he hasn't scored yet, but he finished his college career with an NCAA-record 24-game touchdown streak and then, after getting his feet wet as a Jet, scored in four straight games before the injury.

Again, not something on his worry list.

"I've scored touchdowns before," he said. "I feel like myself. Obviously, I went through the rehab but I still look good playing football. So the touchdowns are going to come. I'm not really worried about that."

His long-distance production speaks of TDs to come as well. With those magical runs of 62, 83 and 42 yards, he's got a career average of 6.01 yards/carry. At the moment, that's the best in the NFL for any back with at least 100 carries since Kenny Washington of the Rams set the mark of 6.14 — in 1948.

Mix in his 79-yard catch-and-run, also from Wilson against Miami last year, and Hall's per-touch average of 6.86 isn't quite as gaudy, just No. 8 among all backs since 2000.

Hall would love to reel off another long gain at Denver and beyond for another reason. There's a pretty good chance he'll be running behind Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets right tackle who suffered his season-ending elbow injury one series before Hall's injury last year.

"Yeah, we were out here by ourselves, with Mekhi [Becton] a little bit, too, and some other guys," Hall said of the offseason rehab sessions with AVT. "We made it better for each other by just being there for each other."

Now the Jets are heading 1,600 miles west and a mile high to play a so-far defensively challenged Broncos team. Hall warned fans not to get cocky.

"You definitely can't take them for granted and can't go in there thinking it's going to be easy," he said. "They were one of the best defenses just last year. They're adjusting to their new system and it's always going to take a little time. "We just hope we can go in and execute and do what we do."

What Hall does is what head coach Robert Saleh is seeing again.