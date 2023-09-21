Breece Hall, Jets Seek to 'Put Our Best Foot Forward' Against the Patriots

There is no question that Hall, when healthy — and he said, "I feel pretty close to being back to what I was last year" — is an offensive difference-maker. The second-round pick out of Iowa State in '22 has unfurled some stunning long gains in his short time as a pro. There was his 79-yard catch-and-run from Zach Wilson vs. the Dolphins and his 62-yard touchdown burst at the Broncos. This year he showed that his knee was feeling pretty good on his 83-yard rush on opening night against the Bills.

So a lot of people were understandably frustrated when the Jets converted just one of 10 third-down opportunities and ran 46 offensive plays, their fewest in a road game since 2013 at Atlanta and their fewest in a road loss since 2008 at San Francisco.

"Everybody's workload was very low this past week," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. "I think we had a total of 49 watchable plays, and I think we had two false starts, too, so we just didn't have a lot of plays. That hurts us because we can't get a lot of people involved. There were a lot of people that we wanted to get featured and going on early, but if you don't convert on third down, especially those third-down-and-manageables, you're not going to have those opportunities."

Wilson, getting his fifth turn as a starter against the Patriots and looking not only for his first win vs. the Pats but also the Jets' second win against a division opponent this season, echoed the OC when asked about getting Hall and the running game untracked.

"It starts with us as an offense, entirely," Wilson said. "We need to sustain drives, we need more plays in general, we need to convert third downs. Once we do that, the rest takes care of itself. Those guys are going to get the ball, they're going to do what they're supposed to do, and we're going to be able to play football."

Hall likes his QB and he especially likes the "playing football" part as well as the "best foot forward" catchphrase.

"I've got the utmost confidence in Zach," he said. "I know he wants to do well and we want him to do well. If he's successful, I won't be surprised. That's just the work ethic that he has.