Black Hole Help? Jets Can Lean on Fitzpatrick

2011, Week 2 — Buffalo 38, Oakland 35, at Ralph Wilson Stadium

The Bills fell behind, 21-3 at halftime, but Fitzpatrick rallied the troops for a fantastic finish that included three fourth-quarter come-from-behind touchdowns, including the game-winning 6-yard pass to David Nelson (a future Jet himself at the time) with 14 seconds to play.

2013, Week 12 — Tennessee 23, Oakland 19, at O.co Coliseum

Fitz led the Titans from a 19-16 deficit to the win on a 10-yard TD toss to Kendall Wright with 10 seconds to go.

2014, Week 2 — Houston 30, Oakland 14, at O.Co Coliseum

Finally a game decided before the final drive. In fact, Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to J.J. Watt as a tight end and Deandre Hopkins as the Texans opened a 27-0 lead through three quarters.

"Yeah, I remember each of those games," he told me. "The Tennessee game in '13 came down to the last drive, and it was on my birthday, so I have a real good memory of that one."

Besides the wins, Fitz's numbers in those three games are sparkling: 67.3% accuracy, 7 TDs to 1 INT, a 104.2 passer rating, and a 35.7% TD drive rate.

In the NFL as in the stock market, past performance has no bearing on future results. But Fitzpatrick has the knowledge of a savvy traveler to be able to counsel his Jets teammates on what it will take to prevail in their latest 3,000-plus-miles business trip.

"Flying to the West Coast, you've got to deal with all that stuff," he said. "And just being on the road in that atmosphere, overcoming any early adversity is just something we're going to have to do. And we're going to have to have great communication with everybody."

But he's also got a good gig at his latest stop with the 4-2 Jets, having been sacked only four times in those six games, and directing the NFL's No. 8 offense with the third-ranked running game and the seventh-ranked point machine. And in today's first practice following the disappointing fall-from-ahead at New England, he liked what he saw.