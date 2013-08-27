Billy Cundiff Released, Dan Carpenter Signed

Aug 27, 2013 at 04:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have released placekicker Billy Cundiff and have signed former Pro Bowl kicker Dan Carpenter to kick alongside incumbent kicker Nick Folk.

Cundiff was signed July 23 to compete with Folk during training camp. Cundiff was perfect on his placements in three preseason games, hitting all three field goal attempts (from 30, 26 and 32 yards) and all four extra points.

Carpenter was released by Miami after hitting both field goals (from 27 and 45 yards) and two PATs in the Hall of Fame Game. He was signed by Arizona and had a 26-yard FG try blocked in the Cardinals' most recent preseason game against San Diego and was released.

Carpenter, who was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2009, has hit 127 of 155 career regular-season field goals, an 81.9% accuracy. He's been even better against the Jets. Since his rookie season of '08, he's hit 18 of 20 tries (90%) against the Green & White, with his only two misses coming last year in our overtime win at Miami.

Further, he's 13-for-13 on tries under 47 yards vs. the Jets and 8-for-8 in the Meadowlands vs. the Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

