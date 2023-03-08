Ascending Jets Have Become an Attractive Destination

"I think that a lot of people nationally are blind to how much talent is on this team," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said at last week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "I don't think they realize what a job [GM] Joe Douglas has done with this organization."

"The Jets and Joe Douglas now have the benefit of the doubt with how they've drafted for the most part that they will get it done," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said. "Like whatever needs they need filled, they'll get good players in the draft because you've seen that with what they have with the Garrett Wilson's and the Sauce Gardner's. Really, the class that they put together last year has a chance to be one of the greats in the league of the last decade."