As NFL Draft Nears, Jets' Narrative Has Changed 

After starting 7-4 in 2022, the Jets stumbled down the stretch and finished out of the postseason. But after cashing in on a huge opportunity in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets celebrated CB Sauce Gardner capturing Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and Wilson following suit with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"It wouldn't have been any competing, it would've been a runaway with Breece winning it," Wilson said. "It's special. We feel like our best days are ahead of us as an organization, as young guys."

The Jets' top priority this offseason has been obtaining a veteran quarterback who can help the young guys take the next step. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on March 15, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to play next season and his desire to play for the Jets. The Jets and the Packers have discussed a Rodgers trade and Douglas recently characterized those conversations as "productive."

"We've come a long way in two years," Saleh said of Rodgers' interest. "And to have a guy of his caliber and really there's a lot of guys offering, a lot of guys have wanted to come here and play. There's a lot of excitement around the organization and it's a cool thing to be a part of, so hopefully we can just continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum."

Douglas added: "I think it's a credit to Robert, his staff, the culture that he's created, the support that we've all been given from the Johnson family, from Christopher and Woody, so it's a real tribute to them."

Packers GM Brain Gutekunst said he would like premier draft picks in a return for Rodgers, but also indicated a first-round pick wasn't a necessity. A year after drafting Gardner, Wilson, Johnson and Hall over the first 35 picks, Douglas holds his first-round pick (No. 13) and a pair in Round 2 (No. 42, acquired from Cleveland in the Elijah Moore trade, and No. 43).

"I mean look, where I'm from, every pick is important and obviously the 13th pick is a high pick in the round," Douglas said. "So you really, really have a great opportunity to bring in a strong player, so picking in the top 15, picking in the top 20, the odds of hitting on those guys usually go up."