Antwan Barnes on His Knee: 'I'm Getting There'

Don't go to sleep on Antwan Barnes. Those offenses that do put their quarterback in peril.

"I tell Rex and I tell Mr. Idzik that all the time," Barnes said. "Don't forget about me."

However, Barnes knows it's only human nature that Jets fans have forgotten about his presence on the roster. He came to us last year as an interesting pass-rushing free agent of head coach Rex Ryan's acquaintance with Baltimore. He was entering the prime of his pocket-pressuring career.

He got in five games and turned in a pair of 10-yard QB takedowns, of Josh Freeman in the season opener against Tampa Bay and of Jake Locker at Tennessee in Week 4.

Then late in the Monday nighter at Atlanta, he tore his ACL, went on IR, and hasn't been heard from since. Until now, when he's reminding Jets Nation that he's still around.