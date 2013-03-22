AMANDA P.: Gift Ideas for Your Two Biggest Fans

Hey, Jets Fans, it's Amanda here from the New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders. At this time of year we start gearing up for Mother's Day and Father's Day. It can be difficult to pick gifts for your parents, so I thought I would give you a few gift ideas to get you started on your shopping process.

Mother's Day

■ Crabtree & Evelyn is a company that my Mom loves. They have great lotions, body wash and perfume for women. I haven't found one thing from there that I don't like.

■ A spa day is a gift anyone would be happy to have. Get her a facial and massage to help her relax.

■ Take her to get a manicure and pedicure. This is something that I do regularly to take my mind off all the things I have to do. Plus, what woman doesn't love having a pretty color on her nails?

■ Mothers love things to remember their favorite family moments by. Go to mixbook.com to create a book of photos to put on your coffee table. You can pick a theme that best represents your family, personally design where each picture goes, and even type quotes to go along with everything. This is one of my favorite gift ideas.

Father's Day

■ Take him to a game for his favorite sports team. Every man I know loves to go to anything sports-related. He will be so happy to tell you every detail about the team and the game. This is a gift he will never forget.

■ Concerts are one of the gifts that I think are the most fun to give your Dad. My Dad loves telling me all about his favorite musicians, so taking him to a concert of his choice would be something he would love to do.

■ theartofshaving.com is a good gift to give any man. They have great gift packages with razor, shaving cream and aftershave.

■ One of the best gifts I have ever given my Dad was from personalizationmall.com, where you can personalize almost anything you can think of. My Dad is a huge Jets fan, so I got him a book of every newspaper article ever written on the Jets, and dedicated it to him. You can do this for every NFL and MLB team, and it is a great gift.

I hope this helps you with all of your upcoming shopping! I can't wait for football season to start again!