AMANDA G.: Some Tasty Beauty Routines

Mar 20, 2013 at 03:32 AM
130321-fc-amanda-g-article.jpg

Hey, Jets Fans! It's Amanda G. from the New York Jets Flight Crew!

One of my New Year's resolutions for 2013 was to start using organic products to eliminate my carbon footprint. Not only have I started eating organic foods, but I have also started to use organic beauty products.

One of my favorite beauty routines is make my own masks and scrubs using ingredients right from the kitchen! Not only are they all natural, but they are also cost-effective. Most of these ingredients can be found in your kitchen. I have experimented with quite a few (some not as successfully as others) and would love to share my favorites!

Sugar Olive Oil Honey Scrub: For Dry/Dull Skin

■ 2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

■ 2 tablespoons of honey

■ ½ cup of organic granulated sugar

Mix all of the ingredients in a small container. Weekly exfoliation is a great way to get rid of dull/dry skin. Use weekly and enjoy soft and moisturized skin!

Honey Oatmeal Face Mask: For Blemish-Prone Skin

■ Heaping tablespoon of oatmeal (I used quick oats)

■ Tablespoon of water

■ Tablespoon of honey

Mix quick oats and water in a small bowl until a paste forms. Slowly mix in the honey until the paste is well blended. On a clean face, apply oatmeal/honey mixture. Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse off mask with warm water. The starch in the oatmeal really helps eliminate oil from the skin without using harsh chemicals that are found in store-bought masks. Limit the use of this mask to once a week.

Avocado Hair Mask: For Dry/Damaged Hair

■ 1 ripe avocado

■ Tablespoon of honey

■ 2 tablespoons of olive oil

Mash the flesh of one ripe avocado. Add honey and olive oil. Mix until creamy and apply to your hair. Leave on for 20 minutes, then wash out with a gentle shampoo. I really felt a difference in the texture of my hair after using this mask. Use weekly and enjoy soft, luscious locks!

Hope you enjoy these all-natural beauty potions. Here's to a healthier life!

—Amanda G.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

