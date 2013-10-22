ALICIA: 5 Tips for the Perfect Breakfast

Hey, Jets Fans! Have you ever heard the saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper"? Well this is a mantra I live by, especially now when the football season is in full swing.

The Flight Crew rehearses three days a week for three hours a day so it's extremely important to fuel my body with calorie-burning energy at the start of each day. This will ensure I'm full, focused, and at the top of my game when the regular workday is over and it's time for practice.

Being in a rush is no longer an excuse for skipping breakfast. Here are five tips that are sure to keep you eating like a king (or queen) in the morning.

1. Make it routine

If your mornings are anything like mine — hectic and hurried — it's important to have a quick, go-to meal that you know is high in nutritional value. Make it easy for yourself and do the planning and prep work ahead of time. This will ensure you're not missing out on your daily essential vitamins and nutrients.

Food tip: Overnight Oats — combine rolled oats, almond milk and Greek yogurt into a jar and chill overnight in the refrigerator. In the morning toss in some nuts or fresh fruit for a meal that's high in calcium, fiber and protein.

2. Mix food groups

Think of your meal like a pie chart. Just like lunch and dinner, it's important to choose breakfast foods that when combined create a balanced meal. Challenge yourself — the more variety you incorporate, the better!

Food tip: Toast up a whole-grain English muffin and top it with peanut butter and sliced bananas or make a veggie egg-white frittata.

3. When in doubt, go for protein

Usually when people think of protein they think of meat or eggs, but there are so many other ways you can incorporate protein into your morning diet. Maximizing your protein early in the day will jumpstart your metabolism and help satisfy your appetite.

Food tip: Blend protein powder into a fruit smoothie or grab a Greek yogurt on the go. The average Greek yogurt has around 17 grams of protein — that's more than 25% needed for your entire day!

4. Get creative

Who says you have to eat breakfast foods for breakfast? If you're not into pancakes and cereal, try eating something you would normally save for lunch.

Food tip: Top an open-faced sandwich with thin-sliced grilled chicken breast, tomato and avocado.

5. Make healthy (but still tasty) replacements

The benefits of breakfast are only effective if you're eating foods that are actually nutritious. If you're a waffle lover like me, use whole-wheat flour instead of regular flour and mix berries into the batter. You won't miss the extra calories and you'll feel better throughout the day.

Food tip:Use egg whites instead of regular eggs and cook with olive or coconut oil instead of butter.

Hopefully these tips will ensure you never miss another breakfast!