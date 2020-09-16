Ageless Frank Gore Takes Over for Now as Jets' Bellcow Back

Gore broke into the Green & White offense on a limited basis this past Sunday, getting 14 offensive snaps. His first carry came 3½ minutes into the game. His second didn't arrive until 3½ minutes into the second half. But by that time, Bell's hamstring that he pulled late in the first half on a pass route was barking. Gore finished the game at RB and led the Jets with a modest 24 yards on 6 carries.

Now with Bell placed on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve list and so sidelined for several weeks, the ball's in Gore's court -- and in his hands. The Jets offense may get rookie La'Mical Perine back from his ankle sprain or it may not. Josh Adams could be called up from the practice squad again, as he was last week. Kalen Ballage, who played with Gore and under Gase on the '18 Dolphins, was just signed as a free agent.

But 15 years after the "immortal" Curtis Martin hung up his pads at age 32 after becoming the oldest back in NFL history to lead the league in rushing yards the year before, Gore is now, like Martin, if perhaps only for the near term, the Jets' bellcow back.

"I know that's a big load, Le'Veon not playing this week and being out for a couple weeks," Gore said. "But even when Le'Veon was here, I was always preparing like I was the guy just because you never know what happens. That's why every day I go out on the practice field and prepare like I do.

"If my number gets called, I want to be ready."