Ageless Frank Gore Takes Over for Now as Jets' Bellcow Back

No Change in 37-Year-Old RB Now That He Gets Starting Nod While Le'Veon Bell Is on IR

Sep 16, 2020 at 05:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_2178-gore-thumb

What a great football story in the making. Frank Gore, 37 years young, comes to the Jets knowing their running back situation, but still puts his head down and prepares to play the game he loves the way he always has.

Lo and behold, Le'Veon Bell, "the Situation" ahead of Gore on the depth chart, injures his hamstring in the opener, and now the Gore is "the Man," beginning with the Jets' home opener against none other than the San Francisco 49ers, his team for his first 10 seasons in the NFL.

This has got to be an over-the-top mind-blowing development for Gore ... right?

Not quite.

"I want to win, especially coming off a loss last week," Gore said after Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I want us to look a lot better as an offensive team, and that's doing whatever it takes to win. It could be the 49ers, it could be Seattle, whoever. I just want to get a win."

That's not a pigskin egotist deftly hiding his true emotions. It's totally Franklin Gore. Adam Gase knows, since he was Gore's head coach before, when he was a mere lad of 35 in his 14th season in the NFL.

"I don't know," Gase said earlier Wednesday. "Today when we met, he just seems the same to me. I mean, that's what Frank does. He's like that. He's level."

Gore broke into the Green & White offense on a limited basis this past Sunday, getting 14 offensive snaps. His first carry came 3½ minutes into the game. His second didn't arrive until 3½ minutes into the second half. But by that time, Bell's hamstring that he pulled late in the first half on a pass route was barking. Gore finished the game at RB and led the Jets with a modest 24 yards on 6 carries.

Now with Bell placed on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve list and so sidelined for several weeks, the ball's in Gore's court -- and in his hands. The Jets offense may get rookie La'Mical Perine back from his ankle sprain or it may not. Josh Adams could be called up from the practice squad again, as he was last week. Kalen Ballage, who played with Gore and under Gase on the '18 Dolphins, was just signed as a free agent.

But 15 years after the "immortal" Curtis Martin hung up his pads at age 32 after becoming the oldest back in NFL history to lead the league in rushing yards the year before, Gore is now, like Martin, if perhaps only for the near term, the Jets' bellcow back.

"I know that's a big load, Le'Veon not playing this week and being out for a couple weeks," Gore said. "But even when Le'Veon was here, I was always preparing like I was the guy just because you never know what happens. That's why every day I go out on the practice field and prepare like I do.

"If my number gets called, I want to be ready."

No. 21 has been called for this week's home opener. Is there any doubt Frank Gore will be ready?

Photos | Top Images from the First Practice of 49ers Week

See the Best Photos from Wednesday's Practice During Week 2

E_SZ3_2245-thumb
1 / 36
E_SZ3_2083
2 / 36
E_SZ3_1604
3 / 36
E_SZ3_2352
4 / 36
E_SZ3_2403
5 / 36
E_SZ3_2428
6 / 36
E_SZ3_2507
7 / 36
E_SZ3_2396
8 / 36
E_SZ3_2360
9 / 36
E_SZ3_1522
10 / 36
E_SZ3_2282
11 / 36
E_SZ3_2178
12 / 36
E_SZ3_2150
13 / 36
E_SZ3_2166
14 / 36
E_SZ3_2199
15 / 36
E_SZ3_2099
16 / 36
E_SZ3_2032
17 / 36
E_SZ3_1933
18 / 36
E_SZ3_2055
19 / 36
E_SZ3_2065
20 / 36
E_SZ3_2011
21 / 36
E_SZ3_1977
22 / 36
E_SZ3_1856
23 / 36
E_SZ3_1897
24 / 36
E_SZ3_1705
25 / 36
E_SZ3_1755
26 / 36
E_SZ3_1668
27 / 36
E_SZ3_1715
28 / 36
E_SZ3_1710
29 / 36
E_SZ3_1731
30 / 36
E_SZ3_1623
31 / 36
E_SZ3_1632
32 / 36
E_SZ3_1529
33 / 36
E_SZ3_1555
34 / 36
E_SZ3_1593
35 / 36
E_SZ3_1617
36 / 36

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Christopher Johnson: Jets Will Be 'a Different Team Moving Ahead'
news

Christopher Johnson: Jets Will Be 'a Different Team Moving Ahead'

CEO Expresses His Belief in Adam Gase, Joe Douglas, Sam Darnold & Green & White Locker Room
Jets CB Pierre Desir After Benching Against Buffalo: 'No Excuses'
news

Jets CB Pierre Desir After Benching Against Buffalo: 'No Excuses'

Reclaiming a Starting Role is Job 1 Ahead of Sunday's Home Opener vs. the Niners
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 31: D'Brickashaw Ferguson #60 of the New York Jets in action against the Green Bay Packers on October 31, 2010 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Packers defeated the Jets 9-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of '21 Nominees Include 10 with Jets Connections

John Abraham, D'Brickashaw Ferguson & James Hasty Top the Green & White Contingent
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder and Avery Williamson Limited at Practice
Jets LB Neville Hewitt: Jets Must Protect Their House vs. 49ers
news

Jets LB Neville Hewitt: Jets Must Protect Their House vs. 49ers

Veteran Jets ILB Appeared in 100 Snaps vs. Bills, Says Eye Discipline Will Be Key in Week 2
Where Did PFF Rank Jets' Mekhi Becton's Performance Among Rookies?
news

Where Did PFF Rank Jets' Mekhi Becton's Performance Among Rookies?

No. 11 Overall Pick Was the Highest-Graded Offensive Rookie in Week 1 
Jets Sign LB Paul Worrilow to Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign LB Paul Worrilow to Practice Squad

Veteran Linebacker Has Totaled 415 Tackles in 72 Games
Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. 49ers
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. 49ers

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium
Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Kalen Ballage; Three IR Players Will be Eligible to Return in Three Weeks
Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to Week 2 vs. the 49ers
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to Week 2 vs. the 49ers

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts
The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Bless Austin
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Bless Austin

Jets Cornerback Discusses Growing Up in Queens, Week 1 vs. Bills and Week 2 vs. 49ers

Advertising