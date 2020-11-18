Adam Gase on Sam Darnold: 'I Expect Him to Be Back' This Season

Darnold said as much when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday about needing to tap the brakes before proceeding full speed ahead.

"I mean, obviously, I want to play," he said. "I always want to go out there and put it on the line for my teammates and my coaches and just go out there and play football. That's what I love to do and that's first and foremost.

"Obviously as well, I've got to think about me. Injuring my right shoulder, it's definitely tough to kind of weigh all the options of what I can do. You start thinking in terms of just longevity and how I can further injure the shoulder. So I just think from where we're at right now, it's a good decision to be able to give it another week to heal up."

One major reason for everyone wanting to see Darnold return in 2020 was suggested by the way Flacco and the offense showed life through three quarters against New England with 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Combine this with Darnold's first half vs. second half split in his two-plus seasons at the Jets helm — he's 4-15 with 20 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 71.0 passer rating through the first eight games of those seasons, 7-6 with 19 TDs, 9 INTs and an 89.2 rating in the final eight games in 2018-19. That makes it all the more beguiling to see him teamed with WRs Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims and his line intact around him.