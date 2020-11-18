Adam Gase on Sam Darnold: 'I Expect Him to Be Back' This Season

Jets Head Coach and QB Both Say He Wants to Play but Needs to Let His Shoulder Heal

Nov 18, 2020 at 02:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_0100-gase-darnold-thumb

Will Sam Darnold return under center for the Jets this season?

Some Jets fans have their reasons for thinking that he won't or that he shouldn't. Head Coach Adam Gase and Darnold, among others on the inside, feel strongly that he will and that he should.

"Hopefully he gets better sooner than later, but I expect him to be back at some point," Gase said of his sore-shouldered starting QB before Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center. "I don't know when that is. I talked to him yesterday and I think he's feeling better, he's getting stronger. I think we just want to make sure he's healthy and then we can get him out there.

"Last week after watching his reaction when he wasn't feeling right, I see him wanting to play. I see a guy that's really trying to put himself into position to go out there on Sunday. We just feel like, talking with the front office, the coaching staff, Sam, the trainers, the doctors, this was the best thing to do for this week."

Gase wasn't talking about this Sunday, since Joe Flacco has already been named the starter for the Jets' first visit to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to play the Chargers. But Gase said he'd have a hard sell convincing his third-year signal-caller to sit out the rest of the Sundays this season.

"If I said that to him, I don't know if that would go over very well," the coach said. "He wants to play. I just think that last week, when he tried to make some of those throws that he went to make and he wasn't able to do it the way he wanted to, that caused us especially to pull back because he wasn't able to control the ball the way he wanted to with the velocity he wanted to."

Darnold said as much when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday about needing to tap the brakes before proceeding full speed ahead.

"I mean, obviously, I want to play," he said. "I always want to go out there and put it on the line for my teammates and my coaches and just go out there and play football. That's what I love to do and that's first and foremost.

"Obviously as well, I've got to think about me. Injuring my right shoulder, it's definitely tough to kind of weigh all the options of what I can do. You start thinking in terms of just longevity and how I can further injure the shoulder. So I just think from where we're at right now, it's a good decision to be able to give it another week to heal up."

One major reason for everyone wanting to see Darnold return in 2020 was suggested by the way Flacco and the offense showed life through three quarters against New England with 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Combine this with Darnold's first half vs. second half split in his two-plus seasons at the Jets helm — he's 4-15 with 20 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 71.0 passer rating through the first eight games of those seasons, 7-6 with 19 TDs, 9 INTs and an 89.2 rating in the final eight games in 2018-19. That makes it all the more beguiling to see him teamed with WRs Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims and his line intact around him.

"We want Sam to get out there, his teammates want him to be out there," Gase said. "And everybody wants to see what it can look like when we have the starting receivers, offensive line and him out there. Let's see what we can do when we get all those pieces out there."

Related Content

news

Jets' OT Mekhi Becton: 'I'm Good Now'

Rookie Powerhouse Is Primed and Ready to Face the Chargers
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Wednesday

WR Breshad Perriman (Shoulder) & DL Quinnen Williams (Hamstring) Limited at Practice
news

Jets Activate ILB Patrick Onwuasor 

Green & White Also Designate LB Frankie Luvu to Return to Practice
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Chargers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Week 11 in Los Angeles
news

Jets' Joe Flacco Is Still Proving Things Every Time He Goes Out

Veteran QB Will Start for an Injured Sam Darnold at the Chargers on Sunday
news

Jets Place CB Brian Poole on Injured Reserve, Release CB Pierre Desir

Green & White Sign TE Connor Davis to Practice Squad
news

First Look: Jets at Chargers

Green & White Travel to Los Angeles and Face Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Joe Flacco

Bart Scott Previews Jets at Chargers in Week 11
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations During Week Week 11

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Leading Up to the Chargers Game
news

Jets Notebook | Joe Flacco Named Starter vs. Chargers for Injured Sam Darnold 

Third-Year QB Remains "Very Confident" He'll Play This Season
news

Jets Claim OL Pat Elflein

Former Vikings Third-Round Pick Has Played Left Guard, Right Guard and Center

Advertising