Monday, May 04, 2020 09:30 AM

Adam Gase on Big Man Mekhi Becton: 'Very Sharp,' 'Brings an Edge'

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_20104682483119-becton
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Count Adam Gase among those impressed with the whirlwind effort led by GM Joe Douglas to refashion the Jets' offensive line.

"As far as the O-line," the Jets' head coach said, "I don't think I've ever been a part of the amount of guys we've brought in, the changeout we've had with guys signing with other teams."

And one of the new guys has one of the most talented big bodies around: 11th pick of the draft Mekhi Becton out of Louisville.

"We're at the beginning stages of everything right now," the coach said. "When we get an opportunity and when that rookie time starts up, we'll get Mekhi caught up with the offense as fast as possible and get him to learn all the techniques and the verbiage. It's a big jump from college to pro and just get him caught up with that as fast as possible.

"The good thing is he's very sharp, very sharp. It will take a second, but he's going to get caught up pretty quick, especially the way Frank [Pollack, OL coach] implements the terminology and technique and things like that. We'll kind of see how things play out when we get on grass."

Gase also can't wait to see more of those physical skills that Becton will be bringing with him from college to the pros. He, general manager Joe Douglas, the rest of the Jets' personnel team and the rest of the NFL got a first impression when Becton, who weighed in at 364 pounds at the NFL Combine, posted his terrifying — especially to defenders who find themselves in his path — 5.10 seconds in the 40.

There are many interesting ways to slice and dice that time. Here's one we don't think has been mentioned yet: Around 50 players have weighed in at 348-plus pounds and participated in the Combines from 1987 through February. So Becton's is the fastest player at that size or larger in the last 34 years of workouts.

"Yeah, that was an eye-opening 40 for sure for a man that size," Douglas said. "The first time I had a chance to watch him, it's like a giant among boys out there on the field. Then his sheer size just jumps out. And then you see him move and how easy he can slide and mirror defenders, and then his heavy hands, his ability to lift people off their feet and just move people with ease. There's a lot of unusual traits to this young man's game."

Douglas also had a great scouting perspective for those who worry that, well, Becton did well last year but what about his first two years at Louisville?

"They had a coaching change going into last season," the GM explained. "In the past, he was flipping from strong side to weak side, so he was playing left and right tackle, flipping on every given play. So I think him settling in at left tackle, you could really see, OK, this guy has all the tools, he's very comfortable in a left-handed stance, he's got a good kick-set out to the edge rushers, and you could really see him settle in and his technique really blossom."

All NFL teams are still on their semi-hold with their virtual offseason programs being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gase, while patiently trying to bring his team along effectively in this trying time, he can't wait to see all the things he's heard and seen about Becton on video come to the practice fields at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center soon.

"Mekhi's a big man that can move people off the ball for sure in the run game and he's a tough guy to get around playing that tackle spot," Gase said. "He brings an edge to us, he brings nasty for our offensive line room. Anytime you can add a guy like that, you're fired up as a coaching staff."

Jets 2020 Draft Class in Photos

See Top Images of All Nine Jets Selections in the 2020 NFL Draft

OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1
1 / 36

OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1
2 / 36

OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1
3 / 36

OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1
4 / 36

OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Rd. 1

Taris Smith | Louisville Athletics
WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2
5 / 36

WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2

Jerry Larson/Associated Press
WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2
6 / 36

WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2

Matthew Putney/Associated Press
WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2
7 / 36

WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2
8 / 36

WR Denzel Mims (Baylor), Rd. 2

Michael Wyke/Associated Press
DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3
9 / 36

DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3

Associated Press
DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3
10 / 36

DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3
11 / 36

DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3
12 / 36

DB Ashtyn Davis (California), Rd. 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3
13 / 36

DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3

John Raoux/Associated Press
DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3
14 / 36

DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3

John Raoux/Associated Press
DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3
15 / 36

DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3

John Raoux/Associated Press
DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3
16 / 36

DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Rd. 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4
17 / 36

RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4

John Raoux/Associated Press
RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4
18 / 36

RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4
19 / 36

RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4

MIC SMITH/Associated Press
RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4
20 / 36

RB La'Mical Perine (Florida), Rd. 4

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press
QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4
21 / 36

QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4
22 / 36

QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4

Associated Press
QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4
23 / 36

QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4

Associated Press
QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4
24 / 36

QB James Morgan (FIU), Rd. 4

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4
25 / 36

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4
26 / 36

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4
27 / 36

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4
28 / 36

OT Cameron Clark (Charlotte), Rd. 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5
29 / 36

CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5
30 / 36

CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press
CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5
31 / 36

CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5

Associated Press
CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5
32 / 36

CB Bryce Hall (Virginia), Rd. 5

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press
P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6
33 / 36

P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6

Sam Craft/Associated Press
P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6
34 / 36

P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6

Sam Craft/Associated Press
P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6
35 / 36

P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6
36 / 36

P Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Rd. 6

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising