Adam Gase on Big Man Mekhi Becton: 'Very Sharp,' 'Brings an Edge'

There are many interesting ways to slice and dice that time. Here's one we don't think has been mentioned yet: Around 50 players have weighed in at 348-plus pounds and participated in the Combines from 1987 through February. So Becton's is the fastest player at that size or larger in the last 34 years of workouts.

"Yeah, that was an eye-opening 40 for sure for a man that size," Douglas said. "The first time I had a chance to watch him, it's like a giant among boys out there on the field. Then his sheer size just jumps out. And then you see him move and how easy he can slide and mirror defenders, and then his heavy hands, his ability to lift people off their feet and just move people with ease. There's a lot of unusual traits to this young man's game."

Douglas also had a great scouting perspective for those who worry that, well, Becton did well last year but what about his first two years at Louisville?

"They had a coaching change going into last season," the GM explained. "In the past, he was flipping from strong side to weak side, so he was playing left and right tackle, flipping on every given play. So I think him settling in at left tackle, you could really see, OK, this guy has all the tools, he's very comfortable in a left-handed stance, he's got a good kick-set out to the edge rushers, and you could really see him settle in and his technique really blossom."

All NFL teams are still on their semi-hold with their virtual offseason programs being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gase, while patiently trying to bring his team along effectively in this trying time, he can't wait to see all the things he's heard and seen about Becton on video come to the practice fields at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center soon.