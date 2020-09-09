Adam Gase: 'Flow Is Smoother' in His 2nd Year at Jets Helm

As the Jets begin ramping up practices to prep for their first game of the new season at Buffalo on Sunday, head coach Adam Gase seems to be in a good place.

Asked Wednesday about beginning his second season as the Jets' field general, he said that despite the wild roller-coaster ride every NFL head coach and team has undergone this offseason and preseason, he feels a "smoothness" to the Green & White operation.

"Every year you do this — and this is my fifth year doing this — it changes so much as far as what becomes important to you and how you manage your time and how you maneuver around the building, especially in this unusual year," Gase said. "But I don't know, it just seems like the flow is smoother for me, I feel like. Every year it seems a little different, you know what to focus on.

"I think the communication with Sam [Darnold] has been outstanding. Obviously, it's just so much more comfortable because he's not afraid to ask questions, bigger-detail-type questions, big-picture-type things, and I think that relationship keeps growing. Communication with the players, guys either texting, calling, stopping by, it's just a different flow. Year two is always going to be better than year one."

Of course, fans want to know where the flow is going, what the chances are of the Jets posting a winning record and reaching the playoffs. Gase declined to speculate — "Well, let's get to Week 1 and see what happens," he said in response to a pointed what-if question about another sub-.500 season.

But despite the unknowns brought on this year by the Jets' and the NFL's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coach still feels a positive vibe from his team. He continued to tout Darnold's mental and physical grasp of the scheme in year two, and with the return of nicked-up receivers Breshad Perriman and second-round rookie Denzel Mims to the WR group on the field, he likes how the offense can shape up.