What Is the Recovery Status of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

"This is a tough rehab for sure because there are just so many little muscles that you kind of have to re-wake up," Rodgers said. "It's not just the calf muscles and the tibia muscles and the foot muscles, it's just everything I need to work as a unit. So, you're trying to teach the fibers to fire at the appropriate time. You have to be careful walking too much with a limp because you're going to start adjusting to certain things. That's why we do so much work on the Alter G, walking at a lower body percentage to try to retrain yourself to have the proper gait, to get everything firing at the same time. …. We're trying to get to a perfect gait a lower percentage and then get everything firing eventually at 100 percent and we're getting close. The muscles kind of around the Achilles are obviously straining to balance for the Achilles which obviously isn't 100% at this point, so there is some strain on them. But the surgery that I got, I feel great about what Doc (Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache) did, the protection that my Achilles has, and the ability to push the rehab."