Aaron Rodgers Could Be Latest Star QB to Find Success in Second Act

As Aaron Rodgers said on March 15th on that little YouTube venture called The Pat McAfee Show that at its peak had a half million viewers hanging on the quarterback's every word, the game of football "is an incredible profession, but it's a tough business."

That tough business on occasion allows top quarterbacks, even soon-to-be Hall of Famers, to leave their long-time pro homes for other teams. And while these scenarios don't provide a storybook ending for all QBs and their new teams, a number of these transactions have done historically well. A few of the success stories:

1993 — Joe Montana, San Francisco to Kansas City

After Montana had 14 seasons and four Super Bowl championships, capped by two injury-shortened seasons, the 49ers were ready to start the Steve Young era. So they did the unthinkable — they traded Montana to the Chiefs in 1993. In his last two seasons, he led KC to a 17-8 regular-season record, two playoff berths and, in '93, the AFC Championship Game, which they lost at Buffalo. That was still the farthest the Chiefs had gotten in the postseason since Super Bowl IV.

(Aside: KC's offensive coordinator in Montana's two seasons was Paul Hackett, who soon after became the Jets' OC from 2001-04 and whose son, Nathaniel, is the Jets' new OC.)

2012 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis to Denver

Manning's glorious pro career got off and galloping with him as a member of the Colts for 14 seasons, as Indy re-reached three conference title games and two Super Bowls and won SB XLI under his leadership. However, neck surgery cost Manning the 2011 season, and the next offseason Indianapolis released him and he signed with the Broncos.