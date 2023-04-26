Aaron Rodgers by the Numbers ... and What Numbers They Are!

10

Rodgers, in his storied tenure as the Green Bay starter, has surpassed 4,000 passing yards in a season 10 times. The Jets, in their 63-year history, have had only one QB do it. Of course, that one time in 1967 was quite significant, since Joe Namath reached 4,007 yards in the 14-game AFL season to become the first pro QB to clear 4,000 passing yards.

236

That's the number of Rodgers regular-season and playoff starts in which he has engineered at least one touchdown drive as the Packers QB, out of 238 total starts (not including six starts when he was injured and left the game early). The only two opponents to keep Rodgers out of the end zone? New Orleans (38-3 Saints win in Jacksonville in the 2021 opener) and the Jets (9-0 Packers victory at then-New Meadowlands Stadium in 2010).

4,900