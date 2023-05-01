8 Things to Know About New Jets Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers

Career in Jeopardy? Not Yet

In between Packers seasons, Rodgers dabbled in the game-show biz. On May 12, 2015, he entered Celebrity Jeopardy! — and cleaned up. Rodgers, a fan of the show since he was a child, defeated Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and then-astronaut Mark Kelly.

Alex Trebek, the Jeopardy! icon who also hosted that celebrity event, died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Rodgers, who called Trebek "one of my idols," was among those who filled in after Trebek's passing, doing a two-week gig guest-hosting the show from April 5-16, 2021.

A Real TV Comedian

As his Jeopardy! experiences might indicate, he's at home in front of the cameras whether in a studio or on the field. He's made appearances in episodes of The Office in 2013. Key & Peele in '15 and Game of Thrones in '19. He even appeared in a cameo as the host of Jeopardy! for an episode of The Conners in '21.

Charitable Guy

In his Celebrity Jeopardy! win, Rodgers earned $50,000 for his designated charity, the MACC Fund, which fights childhood cancer and blood disorders and which he's supported since 2010.

That's far from the only charitable endeavor Rodgers has been involved in. He is the founder and co-creator of itsAaron, whose mission is to create "awareness for organizations and people who are changing the world." He also is or has been a supporter of It's A Penalty (which combats human trafficking), Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America, the Jimmy Fund and the Make-A-Wish Foundation,

A Fan of Multiples of Four