7 Points: Jets-Bills on Thursday Night Football

3. Slammin' Sammy

The Jets' nicked-up DBs are very aware of Bills WR Sammy Watkins. He erupted for 168 yards on eight catches against Miami last week and had three for 157 and a TD vs. the Jets at MetLife last year. Darrelle Revis says he presents "every challenge in the book." But one thing: If Watkins goes off for 168 and all other Bills receivers combine for 13 yards (as they did vs. the 'Fins), the Jets would sign up for that. And another: Watkins has sat three of the last five with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week.

4. Red Zone Rising

There's been concern about the Jets yielding over 1,000 net passing yards in the last three games combined, only the fourth time that's happened in franchise history. But some superpowers remained or returned against Jacksonville. The Green & White are No. 1 in the NFL in red zone offense (75.0% TD rate; Bills defense tied for 19th) and No. 2 in RZ defense (40.0%; BUF offense 16th). And with four takeaways vs. the Jaguars, they're third in TAs (19) and tied for second in turnover margin. All will be important against the Bills.

5. The Rivalry Turns