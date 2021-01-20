6 Things to Know About Robert Saleh, the Jets' New Head Coach

Coach Pete's Influence

One of the influences in Saleh's coaching outlook is Pete Carroll. The former Jets head coach in 1994 has been Seattle's skipper for more than a decade. In 2011 Pete brought in Saleh from Houston to be his defensive quality control coach. Saleh remained for three seasons and said he learned a great deal from Carroll.

"The biggest influence I took from Coach Carroll is from a philosophy standpoint," he said in an Associated Press story. "Understanding who you are as a person, what's important to you as a person, and how to apply it to the message you're trying to deliver. Understanding that everybody has a style and that every style is the right style, provided you apply it the right way.

"Speaking to people, handling people is where I've had my greatest growth from Coach Carroll."

Chess Master

When Saleh became the 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2017, he related a story about how he and David, 4 years older, used to engage in epic chess battles. David dominated early, but sometime in their teens, Saleh caught up to and then passed his brother. Robert has had no formal training and has taken no classes, yet his chess rating at that time had risen to 1950, just below the 2000 rating floor for an expert.

In Matt Barrows' column in the Sacramento Bee at the time, Kailee Wong, the former Texans LB, described Saleh's chess game: "He was very organized, very strategic. He would just pressure, he would always put pressure on you. It was constant pressure. You didn't know exactly what he was trying to do. He'd just always be making small, strategic moves to advance his cause."

And Saleh revealed the attraction of the game for him: "It's training your mind to see farther and farther. It's a game that you can actually improve in, not because you trick people but because you can see farther than they do."

Shanahan Says So Long

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, who first crossed paths with Saleh when both were on the Houston Texans staff in 2006-08 and ultimately hired him to be his D-coordinator with the 49ers in 2017, said before this year's coaching feeding frenzy began that he expected he wouldn't be Saleh's boss for much longer.