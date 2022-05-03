6 Intriguing Notes & Quotes About New Jets RB Breece Hall

The Jets continued to wow the hardcore draft media as well as the casual Green & White fans with their attacking style in the 2022 NFL Draft. Latest aggressive move, after all teams restacked their boards following Thursday's Round 1, was to trade up with the Giants (!) and tab the best RB in the draft in Iowa State's Breece Hall.

This after selecting three of the top eight players on their original value board in CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Here are six things intriguing things we've learned about Hall:

Momentous Player

Iowa State HC Matt Campbell has had a few pithy observations over the years in Ames, IA, about his bellcow back, such as about his impeccable film study and his professionalism. But two words stand out for the coach: consistency and moment.

"To me, the word is consistency for Breece," Campbell said on 247sports.com. "There's a real sense of professionalism and consistency that he brings to how he attacks the sport. And that part has allowed our team to really be able to use him in the most critical moments. You talk scoring, those are critical moments.

"And Breece has always been ready for the moment."

Trivial Pursuit

Hall's impressive rushing and receiving statistics are available elsewhere. But a few other more esoteric numbers confirm the kind of quality back that will soon be arriving at One Jets Drive.

■ He didn't fumble in college, putting the football on the turf once every 200 offensive touches. Do that in the pros and you're in Curtis Martin's class.