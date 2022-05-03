6 Intriguing Notes & Quotes About New Jets RB Breece Hall

His Pro Football Relatives, His Uniform & Statistical Numbers, and the Streak He Brings with Him to North Jersey

May 03, 2022 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP22120047333309-hall-thumb
John Locher/Associated Press

The Jets continued to wow the hardcore draft media as well as the casual Green & White fans with their attacking style in the 2022 NFL Draft. Latest aggressive move, after all teams restacked their boards following Thursday's Round 1, was to trade up with the Giants (!) and tab the best RB in the draft in Iowa State's Breece Hall.

This after selecting three of the top eight players on their original value board in CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Here are six things intriguing things we've learned about Hall:

Momentous Player
Iowa State HC Matt Campbell has had a few pithy observations over the years in Ames, IA, about his bellcow back, such as about his impeccable film study and his professionalism. But two words stand out for the coach: consistency and moment.

"To me, the word is consistency for Breece," Campbell said on 247sports.com. "There's a real sense of professionalism and consistency that he brings to how he attacks the sport. And that part has allowed our team to really be able to use him in the most critical moments. You talk scoring, those are critical moments.

"And Breece has always been ready for the moment."

Trivial Pursuit
Hall's impressive rushing and receiving statistics are available elsewhere. But a few other more esoteric numbers confirm the kind of quality back that will soon be arriving at One Jets Drive.

■ He didn't fumble in college, putting the football on the turf once every 200 offensive touches. Do that in the pros and you're in Curtis Martin's class.

■ He set an FBS record by rushing for at least one touchdown in 24 consecutive games. And since Game 24 with a TD came in the past season's finale, Hall informally and unofficially brings that 24-game streak with him from the nation's heartland all the way to North Jersey.

Load Him Up
One more set of numbers has some ISU and Jets fans concerned about the wear and tear on Hall's 5-11, 217-pound frame. He has the most offensive touches in FBS and FCS combined in the past two seasons (591) and the past three seasons (800).

But Hall is apparently not among the worriers. "Just being able to touch the ball and have a lot of opportunities," he said, "that's all that I need."

NFL Lineage
We mentioned Hall's relatives in the news story on his selection by the Jets. Cousin Roger Craig was huge for a number of years, not to mention a three-time Super Bowl winner, for the San Francisco 49ers from 1983-93. And his stepdad, Jeff Smith (no relation to Jets WR Jeff Smith, needless to say), was a 10th-round pick of KC in the 1985 draft and a four-year backup back for the Chiefs and Bucs.

Breece, in fact, wore No. 28 in cardinal and gold at ISU in Jeff's honor. Unfortunately, Hall can't wear 28 in green and white. His lineage runs into a little bit of Jets lineage in Martin, whose No. 28 was retired at MetLife Stadium in 2012.

Confidence Men
Add Hall to the confidence men the Jets took on day one. First pick Sauce Gardner and third Round 1 pick Jermaine Johnson are both team players who also aren't afraid to toot their own horns if appropriate. Hall has a similar streak.

"What I'm able to do with the ball in my hands is unmatched by every other running back in this class," Hall told Big 12 Sirius XM radio last week. "As much of an impact as I can make on the field, I'm going make off the field. You're going get the best of both worlds, on the field and in the community. You're going get a great person and player."

Throwback Sunday
As for an independent source's view of what the Green & White are getting, Randy Peterson, Iowa State columnist for the Des Moines Register, put it lyrically:

"If it's an old-school running back with a new-wave edge you were seeking in the NFL Draft — you got him. Iowa State's Breece Hall is as throwback as they come. Standout rusher with top-end speed? Check. Soft enough hands to catch passes out of the backfield? Check. Low-to-the-ground and balanced blocker? Checkmate.

"In New York, Hall will become an immediate threat with star potential.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

The Athletic Ranks Jets' Draft as No. 1 in NFL

Joe Douglas Selected 7 Players in 2022 NFL Draft Including Three First-Round Picks

news

Jets Receive High Marks on 2022 NFL Draft Grades

GM Joe Douglas Praised for Directing a Seven-Pick Master Class

news

4 Chapters of Jermaine Johnson's Football Journey to the Jets

Edge Rusher Ventured from Eden Prairie, MN, to Independence CC to Georgia, FSU and on to Green & White

news

Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Agree: Jets Had a 'Clear Vision' Through the Draft

GM: 'I Feel Like We're a Better Team Now Than We Were Going into This Weekend'

news

Jets Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media and College Reports on the Jets Undrafted Free Agents

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2022 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Jets Pounced When Opportunities Bounced Their Way

RB Breece Hall a Home Run Hitter; TE Jeremy Ruckert a 'Bulldog' in the Run Game, Edge Micheal Clemons Had Big Last Season at Texas A&M

news

2022 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Seven-Member Draft Class

news

Jets Select DL Micheal Clemons with 117th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Makes Second 4th-Round Selection; Takes Texas A&M Pass Rusher

news

Jets Select Tackle Max Mitchell with 111th Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Played 4 Years for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Started 37 Games, Most at RT, Last 3 Seasons

news

Do Jets Have Some More 4th-Round Magic as Draft Day 3 Begins?

Green & White Have 2 Picks Left, at 111 and 117, as Well as a Track Record of Selecting Solid Contributors in Round 4

Advertising